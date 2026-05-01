RR Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: All Eyes On Potential Sooryavanshi Vs Starc Duel In Tonight's Jaipur Clash

Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, IPL 2026: RR vs DC IPL 2026 match in Jaipur sees Rajasthan Royals aim to strengthen playoff chances, while Delhi Capitals look to revive campaign in crucial mid-season clash in Jaipur

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Deepak Joshi
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RR Vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: All Eyes On Potential Sooryavanshi Vs Starc Duel
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and batting partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals in Match 43 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1, with both teams entering the clash on contrasting trajectories. RR are riding high after a dominant win over Punjab Kings, showcasing strong batting depth and momentum, while DC are looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat against RCB and ongoing inconsistency. The Jaipur pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest, though recent high-scoring games suggest batters could enjoy favorable conditions. With RR placed higher on the table and DC potentially boosted by Mitchell Starc’s return, this contest could play a crucial role in shaping the mid-to-late stage standings of the tournament.
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RR Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: RR to have a big break after today's clash

Rajasthan Royals will head into this clash brimming with confidence after their win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday. Playing in New Chandigarh, they successfully chased down 223 to hand PBKS their first loss of the season. With two wins in their last three matches, RR have found strong momentum. A victory against Delhi Capitals could even take them to the top of the points table, as RCB lost their chance to go at the top after losing against GT.

Notably, RR have just one match scheduled in the next 15 days after this fixture.

RR Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Jaipur Hourly Weather

Expect the weather to be hot on Friday evening in Jaipur. The temperature will be around 37°C, with an average humidity between 20 and 30 percent. However, the temperatures could drop as night time approaches.

Jaipur hourly weather
Jaipur hourly weather AccuWeather

RR Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball will be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 7pm. The RR vs DC, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

RR Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma

RR Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hi All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone! We are building up to the start of the Indian Premier League encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Jaipur. Watch this space for pre-match info, toss, playing XIs and live updates.

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