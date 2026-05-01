RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Today's Jaipur Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 43

RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Get Jaipur's hourly weather report ahead of Match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on May 1 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium

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Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match 39 hourly weather forecast Delhi
Delhi Capitals' Karun Nair, second from right, celebrates with captain Axar Patel after takes the catch to dismiss Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Check Jaipur's hourly weather forecast for today's RR vs DC match

  • DC are on a miserable run in the IPL 2026

  • As for RR, they beat the in-form PBKS

Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to end their streak of losing when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 43 of the Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday, May 1. Such as been DC's miserable form that they have now slipped to seventh spot on the IPL 2026 points table.

RR vs DC, IPL 2026 contest will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday at 7:30 PM IST. DC had two horrible matches in a row. They failed to defend 264 with the ball and then got bowled out for just 75 runs.

As for RR, they win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) will have boosted their confidence ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals. Riyan Parag-led side will go in the match as favourites.

RR vs DC, IPL 2026: Jaipur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today

Expect the weather to be hot on Friday evening in Jaipur. The temperature will be around 37°C, with an average humidity between 20 and 30 percent. However, the temperatures could drop as night time approaches.

RR vs DC
Jaipur hourly weather Photo: AccuWeather
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RR vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 30 times. Both teams have managed to win 15 matches each.

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Delhi Capitals' Karun Nair, second from right, celebrates with captain Axar Patel after takes the catch to dismiss Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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RR vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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