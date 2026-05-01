RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Today's Jaipur Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 43

Delhi Capitals' Karun Nair, second from right, celebrates with captain Axar Patel after takes the catch to dismiss Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Karun Nair, second from right, celebrates with captain Axar Patel after takes the catch to dismiss Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup