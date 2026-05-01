RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel, center, celebrates with teammates after stumping Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel, center, celebrates with teammates after stumping Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das