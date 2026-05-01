RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

Summary of this article
RR take on a demoralised DC in their IPL 2026 match in Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals' win could help them climb to second spot
Delhi Capitals have lost back-to-back matches
Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals in match 43 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday, May 1 in Jaipur.
The Royals come into this game on the back of a morale-boosting victory over table-toppers Punjab Kings. A victory tonight could see them overtake SRH and RCB and jump in the second spot in the IPL 2026 points table.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be raring to go again on his home turf and with the likes of Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey contributing down the order, RR already feel a team to beat as the season progresses.
DC will want their star pacer Mitchell Starc sooner rather than later. Starc's return could boost their bowling arsenal whereas KL Rahul's dependency has taken a toll on their batting line-up. DC's experiments with their batting has seen them fail time and again.
RR vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Rajasthan Royals are favourites for this match given Delhi Capitals' unpredictability in IPL 2026. A win for RR could see them climb up the ladder and take the second spot in the points table. DC's victory would be vital for them and taken them above CSK. However, Google have given RR 57% chance of winning the match to DC's 43%.
RR vs DC, IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.
Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.
RR vs DC, IPL 2026: Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report
Sawai Mansingh Stadium has produced batting-friendly pitches given the black-soil surface that tends to keep the bounce on the lower side. Given the dew factor coming into play, both the captains might look to chase here.
Where to watch RR vs DC, IPL 2026 Match 43?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
When will the RR vs DC match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2026 match will be played on May 1, 2026.