FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Explore FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K with team profiles, favourites, format, and complete fixtures featuring Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia

Portugal Vs Nigeria, International Friendly 2026: POR 2-1 NIG
Portugal players walk off the pitch after an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Nigeria in Leiria, Portugal, Wednesday. AP Photo

Group K features UEFA Nations League champions Portugal, African contenders DR Congo, Central Asian debutants Uzbekistan and South American powerhouse Colombia. With three teams carrying genuine knockout-stage ambitions, the group is expected to produce some highly competitive contests.

Portugal enter the tournament as favourites after their recent Nations League triumph, while Colombia's wealth of talent makes them strong contenders for a Round of 32 berth. DR Congo will look to showcase the growing strength of African football, whereas Uzbekistan will aim to make a statement on the biggest stage in their World Cup debut, adding an unpredictable element to an intriguing group.

With an expanded 48- team format in this year's World Cup, every point will carry a heavy weightage for the four teams in one of the most anticipated groups.

The tournament will feature 104 matches making it the biggest FIFA World Cup in history.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Group J Guide

Group J

Portugal

Portugal arrive in the United States as UEFA Nations League champions and one of the favourites for the title. Victories over Chile and Nigeria, both by 2-1 margins, have further boosted confidence. Their midfield and attacking midfield options are among the strongest in the tournament, though questions remain over the centre-forward role, with 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo unlikely to shoulder the load for an entire match.

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DR Congo

DR Congo enter the World Cup as one of Africa's dark horses. A goalless draw against Denmark showcased their defensive discipline, although a 2-1 defeat to Chile exposed some attacking limitations. If they can remain compact and clinical, they could challenge for a knockout-stage place.

Uzbekistan

Making their World Cup debut, Uzbekistan face a difficult task in a challenging group. Consecutive defeats to Canada (2-0) and the Netherlands (2-1) highlighted the gap between them and some of the tournament's established sides, but the Central Asians will be eager to prove they belong on football's biggest stage.

Colombia

Colombia have quietly built momentum heading into the tournament. Comfortable wins over Costa Rica (3-1) and Jordan (2-0) underline the quality within their squad. With a blend of experience and flair, Los Cafeteros are widely expected to battle Portugal for top spot in Group K and could emerge as one of South America's strongest contenders.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Group K Preview

Format

The 2026 FIFA World Cup features an expanded 48-team format, with 12 groups of four teams each. Every team plays three group-stage matches. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, progress to the Round of 32.

This format increases the number of knockout spots and gives every nation a realistic chance of advancing beyond the group stage.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Group H Guide

Group K Fixtures

DateMatchTime (IST)Venue
June 17, 2026Portugal vs DR Congo22:30NRG Stadium, Houston
June 18, 2026Uzbekistan vs Colombia07:30Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
June 23, 2026Portugal vs Uzbekistan22:30NRG Stadium, Houston
June 24, 2026Colombia vs DR Congo07:30Estadio Akron, Guadalajara
June 27, 2026DR Congo vs Uzbekistan23:30Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 28, 2026Colombia vs Portugal05:00Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

One of the most anticipated group in this year's FIFA World Cup, Portugal kicks off the first match vs DR Congo on June 17th, 10:30pm (IST), DR Congo would look forward to not losing points in their first game of the season.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Group I Guide

Live Streaming Details

Q

Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

A

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

Q

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?

A

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.

Q

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?

A

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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