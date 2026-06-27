DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

With Uzbekistan already out from the talks of Round of 32, DR Congo will eye for a crucial win to qualify for the same.
Experts predict a 2-0 anticipating win for the African side.
The match will be played at the Atlanta Stadium, USA on June 28, 5:00 am (IST).
DR Congo head into their final Group K fixture still dreaming of a place in the Round of 32. They stunned many by holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw in their opening game before narrowly losing to Colombia. With one point on the board, only a victory against Uzbekistan will keep their qualification hopes alive, while also depending on the outcome of Portugal vs Colombia.
Uzbekistan, meanwhile, have shown plenty of attacking intent despite losing both of their matches. They suffered a 3-1 defeat to Colombia before falling 5-0 to Portugal, leaving them bottom of Group K without a point. Although their knockout hopes are virtually over, Uzbekistan will be determined to end their historic FIFA World Cup campaign on a positive note, while DR Congo know this is a must-win battle if they want to stay alive in the tournament.
DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
DR Congo and Uzbekistan have never played against each other prior to their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group K fixture. The match scheduled at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA marks the first-ever competitive or friendly meeting between the two nations in international football.
DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Experts and predictive models heavily favor DR Congo to defeat Uzbekistan, with most anticipating a 2-0 or 1-0 victory for the African side. DR Congo requires a win to potentially secure a spot in the knockout stage, while Uzbekistan has already been eliminated.
DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Atlanta, USA
Stadium: Atlanta Stadium
Date: Sunday, 28 June
Kick-off Time: 28/06/2026 – 5:00 am (IST)
DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
DR Congo Predicted XIs:
Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu.
Uzbekistan Predicted XIs:
Yusupov (GK); Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrulloev; Fayzullaev, Urunov; Shomurodov.