Colombia Vs DR Congo LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's Group K fixture between Colombia and DR Congo

Uzbekistan Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026
Colombia's Luis Diaz (7) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Ashtin Barker)
Summary of this article

  • Colombia would be facing DR Congo on matchday 2 and a win would secure it's position in the round of 32.

  • Colombia is favoured to win this encounter with a predicted 2-1 scoreline.

  • The match will be played at the Estadio Akron Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico on June 24, 7:30 am (IST).

Colombia and DR Congo meet in a pivotal Group K Matchday 2 clash, with the South Americans knowing that a victory could secure their place in the Round of 32.

While Colombia enter the encounter as group leaders after an impressive opening win, DR Congo have already shown they are capable of troubling some of the tournament's strongest teams.

Los Cafeteros made a statement in their first outing, defeating Uzbekistan 3-1 to take control of Group K. Colombia's attacking unit looked sharp throughout the contest, combining pace, creativity and clinical finishing to claim all three points.

Another victory would not only strengthen their grip on top spot but could also guarantee qualification to the knockout stages with a game to spare.

DR Congo, however, are proving to be one of the surprise packages of the tournament. The Leopards earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Portugal, frustrating a side widely regarded as one of the strongest squads in the competition.

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Colombia's Luis Diaz (7) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Ashtin Barker)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, in action at the FIFA World Cup 2026 match. - AP/Ashley Landis
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up during the men's national soccer team training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. - Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
Portugal players walk off the pitch after an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Nigeria in Leiria, Portugal, Wednesday. - AP Photo

Despite facing a Portuguese team boasting world-class talent across defence and midfield, DR Congo matched them physically and tactically, demonstrating discipline and resilience throughout the match.

With Colombia eyeing early qualification and DR Congo looking to build on their impressive result against Portugal, this promises to be a fiercely contested battle. Colombia may have the firepower and momentum, but the Congolese have already shown they can stand toe-to-toe with elite opposition.

Three points for Colombia would secure a place in the Round of 32, while a positive result for DR Congo could dramatically boost their own qualification hopes heading into the final group match.

Colombia Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

Colombia and DR Congo have never played each other in any official competitive or friendly international match, leaving them with a 0-0 head-to-head record.

Colombia Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Colombia is the solid favorite to defeat DR Congo in this crucial Group K matchup, with supercomputers giving Los Cafeteros an approximate 58% win probability.

Backed by an in-form Luis Díaz and a creative midfield, Colombia is expected to control possession, while a defensively resolute DR Congo will likely rely on a low block and counterattacks.

Colombia Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

  • Stadium: Estadio Akron Stadium

  • Date: Wednesday, 24 June

  • Kick-off Time: 24/06/2026 – 7:30 am(IST)

Colombia Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Colombia Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Colombia Predicted XIs:

C. Vargas (GK), D. Muñoz, D. Sánchez, J. Lucumí, J. Mojica, G. Puerta, J. Lerma, J. Arias, J. Rodríguez, L. Díaz, L. Suárez

DR Congo Predicted XIs:

Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu

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