Colombia Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Los Cafeteros Face Leopards At Estadio Guadalajara
Colombia Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the COL vs COD FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match on Wednesday, 24 June, at Estadio Akron, currently known as Estadio Guadalajara
DR Congo's team pose for a group photo prior to the World Cup playoff final soccer match between DR Congo and Jamaica in Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
Colombia Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the COL vs COD FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match on Wednesday, 24 June, at Estadio Akron, currently known as Estadio Guadalajara. Colombia enter the clash as Group K leaders after a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, while DR Congo will look to build on their historic World Cup point earned against Portugal. With a place in the round of 32 within reach, Colombia aim to seal qualification, but the Leopards have already shown they can challenge the best on the global stage.
LIVE UPDATES
Colombia Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Good morning, we are back with another live blog as Colombia take on DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K clash. Stay tuned for all the live updates, action and analysis from the match.