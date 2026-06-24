Colombia Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Los Cafeteros Face Leopards At Estadio Guadalajara

DR Congo's team pose for a group photo prior to the World Cup playoff final soccer match between DR Congo and Jamaica in Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo

Colombia Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the COL vs COD FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match on Wednesday, 24 June, at Estadio Akron, currently known as Estadio Guadalajara. Colombia enter the clash as Group K leaders after a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, while DR Congo will look to build on their historic World Cup point earned against Portugal. With a place in the round of 32 within reach, Colombia aim to seal qualification, but the Leopards have already shown they can challenge the best on the global stage.

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