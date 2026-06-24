Colombia Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup: Munoz Strike Sends Cafeteros Into Round Of 32
Colombia secured their place in the World Cup Round of 32 with a game to spare after a 1-0 win over DR Congo in Group K, decided by a deflected Daniel Muñoz strike. The South Americans controlled possession and created the better chances throughout, but were repeatedly denied by an outstanding Lionel Mpasi, who produced a string of key saves to keep DR Congo in the contest. DR Congo stayed compact in a disciplined low block and limited clear openings for long spells, but eventually cracked when Munoz’s effort took a decisive deflection off Steve Kapuadi and beat Mpasi. The victory takes Colombia to six points from two matches, confirming their progression ahead of their final group game, while DR Congo now need a win against Uzbekistan to stay in contention.
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
6/14
7/14
8/14
9/14
10/14
11/14
12/14
13/14
14/14
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE