Colombia Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup: Munoz Strike Sends Cafeteros Into Round Of 32

Colombia secured their place in the World Cup Round of 32 with a game to spare after a 1-0 win over DR Congo in Group K, decided by a deflected Daniel Muñoz strike. The South Americans controlled possession and created the better chances throughout, but were repeatedly denied by an outstanding Lionel Mpasi, who produced a string of key saves to keep DR Congo in the contest. DR Congo stayed compact in a disciplined low block and limited clear openings for long spells, but eventually cracked when Munoz’s effort took a decisive deflection off Steve Kapuadi and beat Mpasi. The victory takes Colombia to six points from two matches, confirming their progression ahead of their final group game, while DR Congo now need a win against Uzbekistan to stay in contention.

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DR Congo Colombia WCup Soccer
Colombia players celebrate after the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
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Colombia DR Congo WCup Soccer
Colombia's Jhon Cordoba (9) reacts after the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Colombia Vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup
Colombia's Daniel Munoz (2) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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DR Congo vs Colombia FIFA World Cup
Congo players react as they leave the field following the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia Vs DR Congo
Congo's Yoane Wissa (20) and Colombia's Jefferson Lerma (16) battle for the ball during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo vs Colombia
Congo's Arthur Masuaku (26) battles for the ball with Colombia's Daniel Munoz (2) during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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FIFA World Cup: Colombia Vs DR Congo
Congo's Cedric Bakambu (17) attempts for a header against Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas (12) during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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FIFA World Cup: DR Congo vs Colombia
Colombia's Luis Diaz, left, challenges for the ball with Congo's Aaron Wan-Bissaka (2) during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Colombia Vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026
Congo supporter Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, poses as a statue of the country's assassinated independence hero Patrice Lumumba ahead of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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DR Congo vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026
Colombia's Luis Suarez (25) and Congo's Axel Tuanzebe (4) battle for the ball during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Colombia's Daniel Munoz (2) reacts after a missed shot at goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Fans of Colombia cheer at the end of the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
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Colombia Vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup
Congo's Noah Sadiki, left, controls the ball past Colombia's Gustavo Puerta during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
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DR Congo vs Colombia FIFA World Cup
Congo's Charles Pickel (18) takes a shot at goal as Colombia's Jhon Cordoba (9) reacts during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia Vs DR Congo
Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas (12) makes a save during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Congo in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
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