DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Leopards, White Wolves Name Starting XIs For Atlanta Clash

DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow live play-by-play updates from the COD vs UZB Group K clash on Sunday, 28 June at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, temporarily known as Atlanta Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026

DR Congo's team pose for a group photo prior to the World Cup playoff final soccer match between DR Congo and Jamaica in Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

DR Congo's team pose for a group photo prior to the World Cup playoff final soccer match between DR Congo and Jamaica in Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo

DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome to our live coverage for COD Vs UZB Group K clash on Sunday, 28 June at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, temporarily known as Atlanta Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Group K reaches its conclusion with DR Congo and Uzbekistan battling for a crucial result, with third place and knockout qualification hopes on the line. DR Congo head into the clash needing a victory to keep their round of 32 dreams alive after a narrow defeat against Colombia, while Uzbekistan are searching for their first points of the tournament after heavy losses against Colombia and Portugal. The Leopards will look to break their winless run, whereas Uzbekistan must produce a major turnaround to extend their World Cup journey.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jun 2026, 05:18:44 am IST DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' GOALLLLL COD 0-1 UZB Uzbekistan strike first in Atlanta, and it is their captain who delivers the breakthrough! After coming close twice already, Eldor Shomurodov finally finds the net with a moment of pure brilliance. A costly mix-up between Mpasi and Wan-Bissaka opens the door, and Shomurodov is ready to pounce. He receives a clever flick from Fayzullaev inside the box, then somehow squeezes a finish from the tightest of angles, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper and into the far corner. A stunning piece of composure from the Uzbekistan skipper. That is goal number 45 for his country in his 96th international appearance, and the White Wolves have drawn first blood in this must-win clash. DR Congo 0-1 Uzbekistan, the pressure is now on the Leopards.

28 Jun 2026, 05:11:28 am IST DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 7' COD 0-0 UZB A little bit of history behind the scenes as DR Congo settle into this must-win clash. Eight players have featured in all three group-stage matches for the Leopards so far, showing the trust placed in their core group. Only five teams at this World Cup, Curaçao, Ecuador, Germany, Netherlands and New Zealand, have had more players start every group game, with nine each. But there is no room for rotation or looking ahead now. DR Congo know the equation in Atlanta: they need all three points tonight to keep their World Cup dream alive. The pressure is on from the opening minutes.

28 Jun 2026, 05:10:20 am IST DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Game On! And we are underway in Atlanta! Uzbekistan get the ball rolling as the White Wolves waste no time settling into this crucial contest. The atmosphere is already building inside the stadium as both sides look to make an early statement.

28 Jun 2026, 04:58:51 am IST DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting XIs 🚨 Team news!



The starting XIs are set as Congo DR face Uzbekistan in Group K.#FIFAWorldCup | #beINWC26 | #CongoDR | #Uzbekistan pic.twitter.com/U2Z89YoPin — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 27, 2026

28 Jun 2026, 04:31:32 am IST DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.