DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Leopards, White Wolves Name Starting XIs For Atlanta Clash

DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' GOALLLLL COD 0-1 UZB
Uzbekistan strike first in Atlanta, and it is their captain who delivers the breakthrough! After coming close twice already, Eldor Shomurodov finally finds the net with a moment of pure brilliance.
A costly mix-up between Mpasi and Wan-Bissaka opens the door, and Shomurodov is ready to pounce. He receives a clever flick from Fayzullaev inside the box, then somehow squeezes a finish from the tightest of angles, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper and into the far corner.
A stunning piece of composure from the Uzbekistan skipper. That is goal number 45 for his country in his 96th international appearance, and the White Wolves have drawn first blood in this must-win clash.
DR Congo 0-1 Uzbekistan, the pressure is now on the Leopards.
DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 7' COD 0-0 UZB
A little bit of history behind the scenes as DR Congo settle into this must-win clash. Eight players have featured in all three group-stage matches for the Leopards so far, showing the trust placed in their core group. Only five teams at this World Cup, Curaçao, Ecuador, Germany, Netherlands and New Zealand, have had more players start every group game, with nine each.
But there is no room for rotation or looking ahead now. DR Congo know the equation in Atlanta: they need all three points tonight to keep their World Cup dream alive. The pressure is on from the opening minutes.
DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Game On!
And we are underway in Atlanta! Uzbekistan get the ball rolling as the White Wolves waste no time settling into this crucial contest. The atmosphere is already building inside the stadium as both sides look to make an early statement.
DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting XIs
DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog, and this time it is DR Congo Vs Uzbekistan. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the crucial clash.