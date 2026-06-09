FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Group I

France

The official French squad for this edition of the World Cup is no less than "once in a generation" thing because they have a mix of talent, experience, big match players, players who can perform under pressure and what not. France has never witnessed a squad like this ever before and fans would expect them to win it again after 1998 and 2018. This tournament also marks the last one for France's manager Didier Deschamps so he would want to add another milestone is his long lasting career with the French Football.