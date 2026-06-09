FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Group I consists of the 2018 winners and 2022 finalists France, Norway who have qualified after 28 years, the initial AFCON Africa Cup Of Nations winner Senegal who won against Morocco but later on the decision was made to crown Morocco as the final champions, and the Lions Of Mesopotamia Iraq
The Group seems interesting with squads filled with stars and fans can expect a different level of football from this group.
With an expanded 48- team format in this year's World Cup, every point will carry a heavy weightage for the four teams in one of the most anticipated groups.
Group I
France
The official French squad for this edition of the World Cup is no less than "once in a generation" thing because they have a mix of talent, experience, big match players, players who can perform under pressure and what not. France has never witnessed a squad like this ever before and fans would expect them to win it again after 1998 and 2018. This tournament also marks the last one for France's manager Didier Deschamps so he would want to add another milestone is his long lasting career with the French Football.
Some of the stars include Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Michael Olise, Tchouameni, Ngolo Kante, Ousmane Dembele, Dezire Doue and many more.
Fans can expect another final from the French side but they lost an international friendly to Ivory Coast 1-2 recently which was unexpected by the whole football world and these scenarios add to the excitement of this beautiful game
Norway
The Vikings are finally back in the World Cup after a 22 year old drought which will make the first ever appearance for stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. Their International Friendlies ended with positive results , 3-1 win over Sweden and 1-1 draw to Morocco. The team has great inclusivity of talent, experience and depth to perform under pressure.
Fans are awaited for the much anticipated moment when Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland clash in their group stage fixture on 27th of June, 12:30 a.m. (IST).
Senegal
The match winners of the Africa Cup Of Nations and title holders for 58 days, that's the best way to define the AFCON nation which would want to show their true colors in the stage like World Cup as well. The team had to undergo a lot of politics initially after which the decision was turned against their favor when Morocco were named the African champions but that doesn't change the team's mentality and confidence. They would want to enter the World Cup as champions and not as losers.
Having a look at their international friendlies results, they had to face a loss against USA 3-2 and they are left with one match against Saudi Arabia the date of which hasn't been decided yet.
Iraq
The Kings Of Mesopotamia, Iraq's preparations are peaking after they secured their first FIFA World Cup berth in 40 years. Their final preparation featured a massive 1-1 draw against tournament favorites Spain and a 2-1 playoff victory over Bolivia in Monterrey to clinch the 48th and final tournament spot.
Placed into a difficult group with France, Senegal, and Norway, the primary goal for Iraq is to score more goals and win their first match since their only previous appearance in 1986.
Format
The 2026 FIFA World Cup features an expanded 48-team format, with 12 groups of four teams each. Every team plays three group-stage matches. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, progress to the Round of 32.
This format increases the number of knockout spots and gives every nation a realistic chance of advancing beyond the group stage.
Group I Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|IST Time
|Tuesday, June 16, 2026
|France vs Senegal
|New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|12:30 AM IST (June 17)
|Tuesday, June 16, 2026
|Iraq vs Norway
|Boston Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|3:30 AM IST (June 17)
|Monday, June 22, 2026
|France vs Iraq
|Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, PA
|2:30 AM IST (June 23)
|Monday, June 22, 2026
|Norway vs Senegal
|Boston Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|5:30 AM IST (June 23)
|Friday, June 26, 2026
|Norway vs France
|Boston Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|12:30 AM IST (June 27)
|Friday, June 26, 2026
|Senegal vs Iraq
|Toronto Stadium , Toronto, Canada
|12:30 AM IST (June 27)
One of the most anticipated group in this year's FIFA World Cup, France kicks off the first match vs Senegal on June 16th, 12:30am (IST), Senegal would look forward to not losing points in their first game of the season
Live Streaming Details
Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?
In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.