Iran Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Team Melli Cross Swords With All Whites Amid Political Unrest

Iran players walk onto the pitch at the stadium one day before their FIFA World Cup match against New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles. AP Photo

Iran Vs New Zealand LIVE Score Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IRN vs NZL FIFA World Cup Group G match at the Los Angeles Stadium on June 16, Tuesday. Iran and New Zealand clash in a pivotal Group G opening fixture. For Iran, the match represents a golden opportunity to push for their first-ever knockout stage appearance. Team Melli arrive in Southern California with strong momentum, having secured three consecutive pre-tournament victories. Under Amir Ghalenoei’s guidance, Iran is favored to leverage their defensive organization and the attacking prowess of talisman Mehdi Taremi to dictate the pace of the contest. New Zealand enter the match as a significant underdog, returning to the global stage after a 16-year absence. While the All-Whites’ recent form has been challenging, the occasion marks a historic milestone for the Oceanic nation. Captain Chris Wood remains their primary weapon, with the squad banking on his physical presence and aerial threat to unsettle the Iranian backline. With Belgium and Egypt also competing in Group G, both teams recognize that points in this opener are essential for survival. Follow play-by-play updates of the Iran Vs New Zealand match with us.

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