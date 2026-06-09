FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Saudi Arabia

Saudi will look forward to reinvent their magic of the 2022 World Cup when they just shook the world by winning against Argentina 2-1 in their first match of the tournament. The Green Falcons have started the campaign in a much positive way by securing a win over Puerto Rico 3-0 and one friendly left against Senegal, the date and time of which hasn't been decided yet. Saudi has that potential to shake the world again with their performance.