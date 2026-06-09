FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Group H consists of the 2010 champions Spain, 2- time champions Uruguay, the Arab Giants Saudi Arabia and the debutants Cape Verde
While Spain enters the tournament with clear favourites to top the group, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia are expected to battle fiercely for the second automatic qualification spot.
Cape Verde meanwhile, will look towards creating history in their maiden World Cup appearance.
With an expanded 48- team format in this year's World Cup, every point will carry a heavy weightage for the four teams in one of the most anticipated groups.
Group H
The Group H consists of Spain, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Cape Verde. The Group Stage Matches will take place between June 15 to June 27, with the teams battling for two automatic qualification spots in the Round of 32.
However, Saudi Arabia recently won against Puerto Rico 3-0 in their international friendlies but also had to face a 2-1 loss to Ecuador but these friendlies won't have much of a drastic effect in their performance when it comes to FIFA World Cup.
People have minimal expectations from the Island nation Cape Verde but they had an unexpected friendly campaign ahead of the World Cup with a 3-0 win against Serbia and another 3-0 victory over Bermuda so the underdogs have the potential to perform well under serious conditions.
Teams
Spain
Spain arrive at the World Cup with arguably one of the best squads and ambitions of lifting the trophy once again after 2010. Powered by a golden generation of talent rising from La Masia, Barcelona's academy, La Roja consists of technically gifted players that have already outperformed themselves at the highest level. Their preparations have been solid, drawing 1-1 against Iraq before securing a convincing 3-1 victory over Peru. With exceptional depth, midfield control and attacking quality, Spain are one of the leading contenders for the World Cup crown.
Uruguay
Uruguay might turn out to be a tough challenger to their rivals Spain. La Celeste had a limited build up before the World Cup as the team got to play just one friendly that too in April against Algeria which ended up with no team scoring. While their lack of matches will remain a question, but their formidable attack and experienced young talent in the team will look forward to create a mark in the tournament.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi will look forward to reinvent their magic of the 2022 World Cup when they just shook the world by winning against Argentina 2-1 in their first match of the tournament. The Green Falcons have started the campaign in a much positive way by securing a win over Puerto Rico 3-0 and one friendly left against Senegal, the date and time of which hasn't been decided yet. Saudi has that potential to shake the world again with their performance.
Cape Verde
Undoubtedly the dark horses of the tournament. 3-0 win against Serbia and another 3-0 win against Bermuda, this is how the friendly campaign been for the Island Nation. Lack of star players and experience but surely they carry that consistency and hunger which can lead them leave a mark by the end of the tournament.
Format
The 2026 FIFA World Cup features an expanded 48-team format, with 12 groups of four teams each. Every team plays three group-stage matches. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, progress to the Round of 32.
This format increases the number of knockout spots and gives every nation a realistic chance of advancing beyond the group stage.
Group Favourites
Spain are obviously the front runners in this category followed by Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde but again fans must be ready for drastic twists and turns in football's biggest stage.
Group H Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Kick-off (IST)
|Venue
|Location
|June 15, 2026 (Monday)
|Spain vs Cape Verde
|21:30
|Atlanta Stadium
|Atlanta, USA
|June 16, 2026 (Tuesday)
|Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
|06:30
|Miami Stadium
|Miami, USA
|June 21, 2026 (Sunday)
|Spain vs Saudi Arabia
|05:00
|Atlanta Stadium
|Atlanta, USA
|June 22, 2026 (Monday)
|Uruguay vs Cape Verde
|03:30
|Miami Stadium
|Miami, USA
|June 26, 2026 (Friday)
|Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia
|05:30
|Houston Stadium
|Houston, USA
|June 26, 2026 (Friday)
|Uruguay vs Spain
|05:30
|Estadio Akron
|Zapopan, Mexico
Group H can turn out be the best group in this year's World Cup for obvious reasons that it carries a lot of talent, experience, discipline in the squad and emerging players that hold the ability to outperform themselves.
Live Streaming Details
Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?
In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.