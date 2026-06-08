FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Group G is expected to be dominated by Belgium, who enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 as clear favourites to top the standings. The battle for second place, however, promises to be far more competitive, with Switzerland and Iran likely to contest the remaining knockout-stage spot.
Iran's campaign carries additional significance as they prepare to play all three group-stage matches in the United States despite longstanding geopolitical tensions between the two nations.
New Zealand enter as underdogs but will be eager to upset the group's established order and make life difficult for the favourites
Group F
Group G consists of Belgium, Iran, Switzerland and New Zealand. The group-stage matches will be played across multiple venues in the United States and Canada, with the top two teams qualifying automatically for the Round of 32. The third-placed side could also progress depending on its record compared to teams from other groups.
While Belgium enter as clear favourites to top the group, the battle for second place is expected to be fiercely contested. Switzerland and Iran both possess the quality and experience to challenge for qualification, while New Zealand will look to upset the odds and make their presence felt on football's biggest stage.
Teams
Belgium
Belgium head into the World Cup as clear Group G favourites. Unbeaten since March 2025 and boasting stars such as Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois, the Red Devils possess the quality and experience to top the group comfortably.
Egypt
Egypt arrive with a well-balanced squad built around strong team chemistry and the attacking threat of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. The Pharaohs are expected to be involved in a close battle for the second qualification spot.
Iran
Iran will rely on their trademark defensive discipline and tactical organisation to compete in Group G. Veteran striker Mehdi Taremi remains their biggest attacking weapon as Team Melli aim for a place in the knockout rounds.
New Zealand
New Zealand dominated Oceania qualifying and enter the tournament with confidence. Led by experienced striker Chris Wood, the All Whites will look to use their defensive structure and set-piece threat to challenge the group's stronger sides.
Format
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first edition to feature 48 teams. The teams are divided into 12 groups of four, with each side playing three group-stage matches. The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed teams advance to the Round of 32.
This expanded format increases the number of knockout places and ensures that teams remain in contention for longer during the group stage.
Group Favourites
On paper, Belgium are the strongest team in Group G. The Red Devils boast one of the most talented squads in the tournament and enter the World Cup unbeaten since March 2025. With stars such as Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois leading the way, Belgium are expected to top the group comfortably.
The battle for second place is likely to be a closely contested affair between Egypt and Iran. Egypt possess a strong attacking unit led by Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, while Iran's disciplined defensive setup and the experience of Mehdi Taremi make Team Melli a difficult side to break down. Their head-to-head encounter could prove decisive in determining who advances.
New Zealand enter as underdogs but cannot be overlooked. The All Whites dominated Oceania qualifying and have a proven goalscorer in Chris Wood. While progression may be a challenge, their defensive organisation and set-piece threat could allow them to influence the group and potentially spring a surprise.
Fixtures
|Date
|Kick-off (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|Location
|June 16, 2026 (Tuesday)
|00:30
|Belgium vs Egypt
|Seattle Stadium
|Seattle, Washington, USA
|June 16, 2026 (Tuesday)
|06:30
|Iran vs New Zealand
|Los Angeles Stadium
|Inglewood, California, USA
|June 22, 2026 (Monday)
|00:30
|Belgium vs Iran
|Los Angeles Stadium
|Inglewood, California, USA
|June 22, 2026 (Monday)
|06:30
|New Zealand vs Egypt
|BC Place
|Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
|June 27, 2026 (Saturday)
|23:00
|New Zealand vs Belgium
|BC Place
|Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
|June 27, 2026 (Saturday)
|23:00
|Egypt vs Iran
|Seattle Stadium
|Seattle, Washington, USA
Group G won't surprise us much but there will be a tough competition for the second spot with Belgium potentially becoming the table toppers.
The group stages matches will take place between June 16 and June 27, first match being between Belgium and Egypt, a tough one to predict.
Live Streaming Details
Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?
In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.