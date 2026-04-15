FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Preview: Conflict-Ridden Iran Face Belgium, Egypt And New Zealand

Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh passes the ball during the Asian Cup Group C soccer match between Hong Kong and Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh passes the ball during the Asian Cup Group C soccer match between Hong Kong and Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis