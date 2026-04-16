FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Preview: Messi-Led Argentina Eye Repeat Glory Against Algeria, Austria And Jordan

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi (19, File) celebrates with Giovani Lo Celso after scoring his side's opening goal against Venezuela during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match in Maturin, Venezuela, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi (19, File) celebrates with Giovani Lo Celso after scoring his side's opening goal against Venezuela during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match in Maturin, Venezuela, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos