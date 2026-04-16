FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Preview: Messi-Led Argentina Eye Repeat Glory Against Algeria, Austria And Jordan

Lionel Messi’s Argentina headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J as they chase back‑to‑back titles, joined by the returning Algeria, Austria and debutants Jordan

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J preview Argentina Algeria Austria Jordan
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi (19, File) celebrates with Giovani Lo Celso after scoring his side's opening goal against Venezuela during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match in Maturin, Venezuela, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J includes three-time champions Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan

  • Lionel Messi-led Argentina aim to become the first men’s team in six decades to retain the World Cup

  • Algeria return for their first World Cup since 2014; Austria make their eighth appearance; Jordan are making their debut

Lionel Messi and Argentina hope to become the first repeat World Cup champion in six decades.

Their opponents in Group J have plans of their own. Algeria and Austria are back after long absences and Jordan is making its World Cup debut at the expanded 48-nation tournament.

A second World Cup title might elevate Messi in debates of whether he, Pelé or Diego Maradona is the greatest player in soccer history. As of mid-April, Messi had not made a final commitment to playing.

La Albiceleste won the 2022 final on penalty kicks over France. No men’s team has won consecutive World Cups since Brazil in 1958 led by Pelé and in 1962, when Pelé missed most of the tournament because of an injury.

Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J preview Argentina Algeria Austria Jordan
Argentina's Lionel Messi dribbles during a friendly soccer match against Zambia in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Three-time champion Argentina, ranked No. 3 in the world, opens against No. 28 Algeria on June 16, then plays Austria and Jordan in a group that likely should provide an easy glide to the knockout stages.

La Albiceleste clinched its World Cup berth 15 months ahead of the tournament with a victory over Brazil as Messi missed the match because of an adductor injury.

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Nine of the starters were the same as in the World Cup final, with midfielders Thiago Almada and Leandro Paredes in place of Messi and Ángel Di María, who retired from the national team in 2024 after helping with its second straight Copa America.

Among those starters, by the World Cup the group will include Nicolás Otamendi at 38, Nicolás Tagliafico at 33 and Rodrigo De Paul at 32.

Messi, who turns 39 two days after Argentina’s second game, could along with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo become the first men to play in six World Cups.

Messi already holds the record for most matches (26) and is tied for third in goals with Just Fontaine at 13, trailing only Miroslav Klose (16), Brazil’s Ronaldo (15) and Gerd Müller (14). Messi’s 116 international goals heading into June are second to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 143, and he led South American qualifying with eight goals.

Lionel Scaloni, who became Argentina’s coach in 2018, hopes to become the second coach to win two World Cups after Vittorio Pozzo with Italy in 1934 and 1938.

Algeria

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J preview Argentina Algeria Austria Jordan
Algeria's Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group E soccer match between Algeria and Sudan in Rabat, Morocco, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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A two-time African champion with titles in 1990 and 2019, Algeria is making its first World Cup appearance since 2014, when it reached the second round and was knocked out by Germany in extra time.

Algeria had eight wins, one loss and one draw in qualifying. Former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is captain at age 35 and with 38 international goals is second on his nation’s career scoring list behind Islam Slimani with 45.

Other top players include left back Rayan Aït-Nouri and defender Ramy Bensebaini.

Coach Vladimir Petković led Switzerland’s national team from 2014 to 2021.

Also Read: Group A Preview: Can Co-Hosts Mexico Avoid 1st Round Exit Against Tricky Sides?

Also Read: Group B Preview: Co-Hosts Canada Under Pressure In A Bracket With Switzerland, Qatar & Bosnia

Also Read: Group C Preview: Brazil Hope For Redemption Under Carlo Ancelotti's New Leadership Unit

Also Read: Group D Preview: United States Face Familiar Foes In Australia, Paraguay And Turkey

Also Read: Group E Preview: Germany Seek Redemption Against Ivory Coast, Ecuador And Debutants Curacao

Also Read: Group F Preview: Netherlands Chase Elusive Trophy Against Sweden, Japan And Tunisia

Also Read: Group G Preview: Conflict-Ridden Iran Face Belgium, Egypt And New Zealand

Also Read: Group H Preview: Spain And Uruguay Headline Pool With Saudi Arabia And Cape Verde

Also Read: Group I Preview: Mbappe-Led France Favourites Against Haaland’s Norway, Senegal And Iraq

Austria

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J preview Argentina Algeria Austria Jordan
Austria's Marko Arnautovic applauds during the World Cup 2026 group H qualifying soccer match between Cyprus and Austria, in Limassol, Cyprus, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chara Savvidou
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In the World Cup for the eighth time and first since 1998, Austria is seeking to advance past the first round for the first since since 1982.

Marko Arnautović turns 37 in April and is likely to be the oldest player on the roster. He is Austria’s career leader in goals (47) and appearances (132). Captain David Alaba, a defender who turns 34 during the tournament, is a veteran of more than 120 Champions League matches and four European club titles.

Other key players include midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer.

Coach Ralf Rangnick took over in 2022 after spells with Manchester United, Hoffenheim, Schalke and Stuttgart and Leipzig.

Jordan

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J preview Argentina Algeria Austria Jordan
Jordan's midfielder Musa Al-Taamari, top, battles for a ball with Australia's midfielder Massimo Luongo during the AFC Asian Cup group B soccer match between Australia and Jordan at Hazza bin Zayed stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
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Reaching the World Cup for the first time, Jordan has never achieved much international soccer success. Its best showings in the Asian Cup were runner-up in the 2023 edition and the quarterfinals in 2004 and 2011.

Musa Al-Taamari, who has 24 international goals, plays for Rennes in France and is among the few Jordanians with European clubs. Ibrahim Sabra, another attacker, is with Lokomotiva Zagreb in Croatia.

A former midfielder for Morocco, Jamal Sellami took over as Jordan’s coach in 2024.

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