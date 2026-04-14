FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Preview: Netherlands Chase Elusive Trophy Against Sweden, Japan And Tunisia

Netherlands' Tijjani Reijnders, left, celebrates after scoring his side second goal during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal first leg match between the Netherlands and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Netherlands' Tijjani Reijnders, left, celebrates after scoring his side second goal during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal first leg match between the Netherlands and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong