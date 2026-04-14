FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Preview: Netherlands Chase Elusive Trophy Against Sweden, Japan And Tunisia

Three‑time runners‑up the Netherlands headline FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F alongside Sweden, Japan and Tunisia, with Ronald Koeman’s side favoured but wary of potential pitfalls

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Preview Netherlands Japan Sweden Tunisia
Netherlands' Tijjani Reijnders, left, celebrates after scoring his side second goal during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal first leg match between the Netherlands and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F features the Netherlands, Sweden, Japan and Tunisia

  • The Dutch, runners‑up in 1974, 1978 and 2010, are still chasing a first World Cup title

  • The Netherlands are favourites, but Japan and Sweden could make Group F unpredictable

Can three-time World Cup runner-up the Netherlands finally win soccer’s greatest prize?

The Dutch are one of the tournament’s great nearly men, having lost back-to-back finals in 1974 and ’78 and then again in 2010.

The Netherlands has been drawn against Sweden, Japan and Tunisia in Group F.

They will be favorites to advance as group winners, but there are potential pitfalls — not least in the form of Japan, which stunned Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup.

The Netherlands

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Preview Netherlands Japan Sweden Tunisia
Netherlands' Ryan Gravenberch, center, runs with the ball during the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Scotland at the Algarve stadium outside Faro, Portugal, Wednesday June 2, 2021. | Photo: AP/Miguel Morenatti
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The creators of so-called “total football” in the 1970s, the Netherlands has always been easy on the eye, but it has never been enough to get it over the line at a World Cup.

Coach Ronald Koeman — in his second spell in charge of the national team — is hoping to end his country’s wait.

He won major honors with the Netherlands as a player when lifting the European Championship in 1988 and he was a runner-up in the Nations League in 2019 in his last spell in charge.

The Netherlands can call on Premier League stars like Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders and Cody Gakpo, but perhaps lacks some of the top-tier talent of previous generations.

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Japan

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Preview Netherlands Japan Sweden Tunisia
Japan's Kaoru Mitoma (7) controls the ball during a friendly soccer match against the United States, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Jeff Dean
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Japan is competing at its eighth straight World Cup and aiming to advance beyond the group stage for the third tournament in a row.

It was first team to qualify for this year’s event, other than the three host nations, securing its place with three games to spare.

It produced two of the biggest upset at the last World Cup in Qatar when beating Germany and Spain in the group phase, but it has never progressed beyond the round of 16.

The majority of Japan’s national team plays in Europe, including Bayern Munich defender Hiroki Ito and Brighton forward Kaoru Mitoma.

Sweden

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Preview Netherlands Japan Sweden Tunisia
Sweden's Alexander Isak looks at the ball during an international friendly soccer match between Sweden and Northern Ireland at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday March 25, 2025. | Photo: TT/Fredrik Sandberg via AP
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The Swedes advanced via the back door — needing all the help they could get to make the playoffs.

Finishing bottom of its qualifying group after failing to win any games, it was only Sweden’s performances in the 2024-2025 Nations League that secured its place in the playoffs.

Under new coach Graham Potter, who was looking to revive his career after being fired by Chelsea and West Ham in recent years, the Swedes overcame Ukraine and Poland in the playoffs to advance.

Sweden’s troubles in qualifying were unexpected considering it boasts two of Europe’s top strikers in Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres.

Other top players include Lucas Bergvall and Anthony Elanga.

Sweden, a runner-up in 1958, will have fond memories of the United States, having reached the semifinals when the World Cup was last hosted by America in 1994.

Tunisia

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Preview Netherlands Japan Sweden Tunisia
Canada's Tani Oluwaseyi, left, shoots as Tunisia's Alaa Ghram (18) and Moutaz Neffati (21) defend during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Toronto, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Chris Young
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Tunisia is aiming to advance from the group phase for the first time in its seventh appearance at the World Cup.

It came close to breaking that streak four years ago in Qatar when finishing third in its group by beating defending champion France 1-0 and drawing with Denmark.

Coach Sabri Lamouchi was hired to replace Sami Trabelsi after Tunisia’s disappointing early exit from the African Cup of Nations at the round of 16 stage.

The 21-year-old Khalil Ayari joined Paris Saint-Germain this season and recently made his breakthrough into the national team.

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