Netherlands Vs Japan LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Netherlands and Japan face for the second time in World Cup's history, first being in 2010 which the dutch won 1-0
Japan have major missings Mitoma and Endo from their squad due to injuries.
The match will be played on June 15, 1:30 am (IST) at the Dallas Stadium, USA
The Oranje of the Netherlands and Samurai Blue of Japan will kick off Group F action at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in what promises to be one of the most exciting opening fixtures of the group. With Sweden and Tunisia also looking for qualification, both sides will be eager to begin their campaigns with three crucial points and gain an early advantage in the race for the knockout stages.
Head coach Ronald Koeman leads a Netherlands side packed with quality and international experience, while Hajime Moriyasu's Japan arrive with a reputation for discipline, tactical organisation and giant-killing pedigree on the world stage. The two nations have faced each other three times previously, with the Dutch winning twice and one match ending in a draw.
Their most notable meeting came during the group stage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where the Netherlands secured a narrow 1-0 victory.
While the Dutch will be considered slight favourites owing to their depth and pedigree, Japan have consistently proven capable of troubling elite opposition at major tournaments.
With both teams viewed as strong contenders to progress from Group F, the opening clash could have a significant bearing on the final standings.
Fans can expect a tactical battle between two well-drilled sides looking to make the perfect start to their World Cup journey.
Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 3
Netherlands Wins: 2
Japan Wins: 0
Draws: 1
Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
The Netherlands enter the Group F opener as slight favourites, with most predictions pointing towards a narrow 2-1 victory for Ronald Koeman's side.
The Oranje possess a wealth of experience across the pitch, with Virgil van Dijk and Denzel Dumfries providing leadership at the back, Frenkie de Jong controlling the midfield, and attacking stars such as Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay and Xavi Simons capable of deciding matches in an instant.
Their defensive approach was a major strength during qualification, making them one of the toughest teams to break down.
Japan, however, remain one of the most dangerous dark horses in the tournament. Hajime Moriyasu's Samurai Blue arrive on the back of an impressive unbeaten run and have already shown they can compete with elite opposition.
While the absence of key player Kaoru Mitoma is a significant blow, Japan still possess enough pace, discipline and counter-attacking quality through players like Takefusa Kubo and Ayase Ueda to trouble the Dutch defence.
Expect a closely fought contest with Japan creating problems on the break, but the Netherlands' superior depth, tournament experience and individual quality should ultimately prove decisive. Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Japan.
Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Netherlands Predicted XIs:
Verbruggen (GK); van de Ven, van Dijk, van Hecke, Dumfries, Gravenberch, Reijnders, de Jong, Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.
Japan Predicted XIs:
Suzuki (GK), Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Itakura, Doan, Endo, Tanaka, Nakamura, Kubo, Ueda, Ito.
Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Arlington, TX, USA
Stadium: Dallas Stadium
Date: Monday, 15 June
Kick-off Time: 15/06/2026 – 1:30 am (IST)
Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Netherlands:
Goalkeepers
Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Bart Verbruggen.
Defenders
Nathan Aké, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jorrel Hato, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven.
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders, Marten de Roon, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer.
Forwards
Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst.
Japan:
Goalkeepers
Zion Suzuki, Keisuke Osako, Tomoki Hayakawa.
Defenders
Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Yukinari Sugawara, Shogo Taniguchi, Ayumu Seko, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Yuto Nagatomo, Hiroki Ito, Junnosuke Suzuki.
Midfielders
Ritsu Doan, Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka, Kaishu Sano.
Forwards
Takefusa Kubo, Yuito Suzuki, Kento Shiogai, Daizen Maeda, Ayase Ueda, Koki Ogawa, Keisuke Goto.