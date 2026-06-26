Japan Vs Sweden LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: The Blagult Under Pressure Following Big Defeat Against Netherlands

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Japan Vs Sweden LIVE Football Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the JPN vs SWE FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match at the Dallas Stadium

Japan Vs Sweden LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026
Japan players acknowledge supporters after the World Cup Group F soccer match between Tunisia and Japan in Guadalupe. Addison Simmons/AP Photo
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Group F is set for a pivotal showdown at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), as Japan's "Samurai Blue" battle Sweden's "Blågult." With group standings finely balanced, both teams arrive in Arlington aiming to secure a decisive victory to clinch their path to the Round of 32. Conversely, the high-intensity nature of Group F means every possession is crucial as both sides look to capitalize on their tactical strengths. This first-ever World Cup meeting between the two teams sets up an intriguing tactical war, pitting the technical precision and rapid transition play of the Japanese side against the physical resilience and organized defensive structure of the Swedish squad. A victory for either nation would be a massive statement, vaulting them into the knockout stages and ensuring this final group fixture will be remembered for its high-stakes drama. Follow JPN vs SWE live updates with us
LIVE UPDATES

Japan Vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Japan Vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 (Group Stage, Group F)

Date: June 25, 2026

Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:30 AM IST (June 26)

Venue: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas, USA

Referee: Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros from El Salvador

Assistant Referee 1: David Moran (El Salvador)

Assistant Referee 2: Antonio Pupiro (Nicaragua)

Fourth Official: Dahane Beida (Mauritania)

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Nicolas Gallo (Colombia)

Japan Vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Japan and Sweden face-off in the Group F finale. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Dallas Stadium.

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