Japan Vs Sweden LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: The Blagult Under Pressure Following Big Defeat Against Netherlands

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Group F is set for a pivotal showdown at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), as Japan's "Samurai Blue" battle Sweden's "Blågult." With group standings finely balanced, both teams arrive in Arlington aiming to secure a decisive victory to clinch their path to the Round of 32. Conversely, the high-intensity nature of Group F means every possession is crucial as both sides look to capitalize on their tactical strengths. This first-ever World Cup meeting between the two teams sets up an intriguing tactical war, pitting the technical precision and rapid transition play of the Japanese side against the physical resilience and organized defensive structure of the Swedish squad. A victory for either nation would be a massive statement, vaulting them into the knockout stages and ensuring this final group fixture will be remembered for its high-stakes drama. Follow JPN vs SWE live updates with us

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jun 2026, 03:37:48 am IST Japan Vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

26 Jun 2026, 03:16:24 am IST Japan Vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 (Group Stage, Group F) Date: June 25, 2026 Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:30 AM IST (June 26) Venue: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas, USA Referee: Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros from El Salvador Assistant Referee 1: David Moran (El Salvador) Assistant Referee 2: Antonio Pupiro (Nicaragua) Fourth Official: Dahane Beida (Mauritania) Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Nicolas Gallo (Colombia)