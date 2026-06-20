Netherlands Vs Sweden LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's fixture between Netherlands and Sweden

Netherlands Vs Japan FIFA World Cup Group F Dutch celeb Virgil van Dijk goal AP Photo
Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias
Summary of this article

  • Netherlands and Sweden compete in what could be the defining fixture of Group F.

  • Both teams are in great form with experienced players, squad depth and pedigree.

  • The match will be held at the NRG Stadium, Houston, USA on June 20, 10:30 pm (IST).

The Netherlands and Sweden square off in what could be the defining fixture of Group F, with both European sides eyeing a place in the Round of 32. After contrasting results in their opening matches, the encounter promises to be one of the standout clashes of Matchday 2, featuring two teams with attacking quality and qualification ambitions.

The Oranje were involved in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Japan in their opening fixture. Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville ensured the Dutch came away with a point, but Ronald Koeman's side will know they need a victory to strengthen their position in the group.

With players such as Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo and Summerville capable of unlocking any defence, the Netherlands will be determined to turn their promising performance into three points.

Sweden, meanwhile, arrive full of confidence after dismantling Tunisia 5-1 in one of the most dominant displays of the tournament so far.

Yasin Ayari starred with a brace, while Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak and Mattias Svanberg also got on the scoresheet. The Blågult showcased their attacking firepower and currently sit atop the group, knowing another victory could virtually secure their passage to the knockout rounds.

With Sweden on three points and the Netherlands on one, the stakes are enormous. A Swedish win would place them on the brink of qualification, while the Dutch need all three points to avoid making their final group game a must-win affair.

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Expect an intense battle between two well-organised European heavyweights, with attacking stars on both sides capable of deciding the outcome.

Netherlands Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Total Matches: 8

  • Netherlands Wins: 3

  • Sweden Wins: 1

  • Draws: 4

Netherlands Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

The Netherlands and Sweden are widely predicted to play out a highly entertaining, high-scoring 2-2 draw in this crucial Group F matchup at the FIFA World Cup. While the Dutch hold the edge in squad depth and midfield control, Sweden's potent strike partnership makes them a lethal threat on the counterattack. 

Netherlands Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Netherlands Predicted XIs:

Verbruggen (GK); van de Ven, van Dijk, van Hecke, Dumfries, Gravenberch, Reijnders, de Jong, Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.

Sweden Predicted XIs:

Nordfeldt (GK); Hien, Lindelof, Lagerbielke; Bernhardsson, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Nygren; Gyokeres, Isak.

Netherlands Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Houston, Texas, USA

  • Stadium: NRG Stadium

  • Date: Saturday, 20 June

  • Kick-off Time: 20/06/2026 – 10:30 pm (IST)

Netherlands Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Netherlands Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Netherlands:

Goalkeepers

Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Bart Verbruggen.

Defenders

Nathan Aké, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jorrel Hato, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven.

Midfielders

Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders, Marten de Roon, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer.

Forwards

Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst.

Sweden:

Goalkeepers

Viktor Johansson, Robin Olsen, Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

Defenders

Victor Lindelöf, Isak Hien, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Emil Holm, Carl Starfelt, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Hjalmar Ekdal, Eric Smith, Joe Mendes.

Midfielders

Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Bergvall, Hugo Larsson, Jens Cajuste, Yasin Ayari, Besfort Zeneli, Daniel Svensson, Samuel Dahl.

Forwards

Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres, Anthony Elanga, Benjamin Nygren, Niclas Eliasson, Gustaf Nilsson.

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