Netherlands Vs Sweden LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Netherlands and Sweden compete in what could be the defining fixture of Group F.
Both teams are in great form with experienced players, squad depth and pedigree.
The match will be held at the NRG Stadium, Houston, USA on June 20, 10:30 pm (IST).
The Netherlands and Sweden square off in what could be the defining fixture of Group F, with both European sides eyeing a place in the Round of 32. After contrasting results in their opening matches, the encounter promises to be one of the standout clashes of Matchday 2, featuring two teams with attacking quality and qualification ambitions.
The Oranje were involved in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Japan in their opening fixture. Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville ensured the Dutch came away with a point, but Ronald Koeman's side will know they need a victory to strengthen their position in the group.
With players such as Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo and Summerville capable of unlocking any defence, the Netherlands will be determined to turn their promising performance into three points.
Sweden, meanwhile, arrive full of confidence after dismantling Tunisia 5-1 in one of the most dominant displays of the tournament so far.
Yasin Ayari starred with a brace, while Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak and Mattias Svanberg also got on the scoresheet. The Blågult showcased their attacking firepower and currently sit atop the group, knowing another victory could virtually secure their passage to the knockout rounds.
With Sweden on three points and the Netherlands on one, the stakes are enormous. A Swedish win would place them on the brink of qualification, while the Dutch need all three points to avoid making their final group game a must-win affair.
Expect an intense battle between two well-organised European heavyweights, with attacking stars on both sides capable of deciding the outcome.
Netherlands Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 8
Netherlands Wins: 3
Sweden Wins: 1
Draws: 4
Netherlands Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
The Netherlands and Sweden are widely predicted to play out a highly entertaining, high-scoring 2-2 draw in this crucial Group F matchup at the FIFA World Cup. While the Dutch hold the edge in squad depth and midfield control, Sweden's potent strike partnership makes them a lethal threat on the counterattack.
Netherlands Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Netherlands Predicted XIs:
Verbruggen (GK); van de Ven, van Dijk, van Hecke, Dumfries, Gravenberch, Reijnders, de Jong, Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.
Sweden Predicted XIs:
Nordfeldt (GK); Hien, Lindelof, Lagerbielke; Bernhardsson, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Nygren; Gyokeres, Isak.
Netherlands Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Houston, Texas, USA
Stadium: NRG Stadium
Date: Saturday, 20 June
Kick-off Time: 20/06/2026 – 10:30 pm (IST)
Netherlands Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Netherlands Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Netherlands:
Goalkeepers
Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Bart Verbruggen.
Defenders
Nathan Aké, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jorrel Hato, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven.
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders, Marten de Roon, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer.
Forwards
Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst.
Sweden:
Goalkeepers
Viktor Johansson, Robin Olsen, Kristoffer Nordfeldt.
Defenders
Victor Lindelöf, Isak Hien, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Emil Holm, Carl Starfelt, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Hjalmar Ekdal, Eric Smith, Joe Mendes.
Midfielders
Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Bergvall, Hugo Larsson, Jens Cajuste, Yasin Ayari, Besfort Zeneli, Daniel Svensson, Samuel Dahl.
Forwards
Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres, Anthony Elanga, Benjamin Nygren, Niclas Eliasson, Gustaf Nilsson.