Sweden Vs Tunisia LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Sweden and Tunisia conclude the opening round of Group F fixtures after the Netherlands and Japan clash earlier in the day.
Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak will spearhead Sweden's attack, while Tunisia will rely on their disciplined defensive structure to frustrate the Europeans.
Match Date & Time: June 15, 2026 | 7:30 AM IST | Monterrey Stadium, Mexico.
Following the conclusion of the Netherlands vs Japan clash, Sweden and Tunisia will take centre stage in the second Group F fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
With the opening match likely to provide an early indication of the group dynamics, both sides will be eager to make a winning start and strengthen their chances of progressing to the Round of 16.
The Blågult (The Blue and Yellow) enter the tournament under the leadership of Graham Potter, who will be hoping to guide Sweden back to the knockout stages.
Known for their disciplined defensive structure, physical presence and set-piece threat, the Scandinavians possess the experience and tactical maturity needed to compete in a tightly contested group that also features the Netherlands and Japan.
Meanwhile, Sabri Lamouchi's Eagles of Carthage arrive looking to make a statement on the global stage. Tunisia have become one of Africa's most regular World Cup participants and are renowned for their resilience, compact defensive setup and ability to frustrate stronger opponents.
With every point expected to matter in Group F, Tunisia will view this fixture as a crucial opportunity to gain an early advantage.
With the Netherlands and Japan considered the stronger teams on paper, both Sweden and Tunisia understand that a positive result here could prove decisive in the battle for qualification.
The encounter promises to be a tense and tactical affair as two ambitious nations begin their quest for a place in the knockout rounds.
Sweden Vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 4
Sweden Wins: 2
Tunisia Wins: 1
Draws: 1
Sweden Vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Sweden head into this Group F encounter as slight favourites, with most predictions pointing towards a narrow 1-0 or 2-1 victory for Graham Potter's side.
The Blågult possess greater attacking firepower on paper, particularly through star forwards Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak, whose movement, pace and finishing ability could prove decisive against Tunisia's compact defensive setup.
Tunisia's Eagles of Carthage are expected to adopt their trademark defence-first approach, focusing on maintaining shape, limiting space between the lines and frustrating Sweden for long periods.
The North Africans have built a reputation for making life difficult for more fancied opponents and will look to capitalize on counter-attacks and set-piece opportunities whenever they arise.
While Tunisia's organisation should ensure a closely fought contest, Sweden's superior attacking quality and experience in key moments are likely to make the difference. Expect a tactical battle with few clear-cut chances, but the Scandinavian side should have enough quality to edge the result.
Prediction: Sweden 2-1 Tunisia.
Sweden Vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Sweden Predicted XIs:
Nordfeldt (GK); Hien, Lindelof, Lagerbielke; Bernhardsson, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Nygren; Gyokeres, Isak
Tunisia Predicted XIs:
Chamakh (GK); Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Ali Abdi; Skhiri, Khedira; Achouri, Hannibal, Gharbi; Chaouat
Sweden Vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Guadalupe, Mexico
Stadium: Monterrey Stadium
Date: Monday, 15 June
Kick-off Time: 15/06/2026 – 7:30 am (IST)
Sweden Vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Sweden:
Goalkeepers
Viktor Johansson, Robin Olsen, Kristoffer Nordfeldt.
Defenders
Victor Lindelöf, Isak Hien, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Emil Holm, Carl Starfelt, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Hjalmar Ekdal, Eric Smith, Joe Mendes.
Midfielders
Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Bergvall, Hugo Larsson, Jens Cajuste, Yasin Ayari, Besfort Zeneli, Daniel Svensson, Samuel Dahl.
Forwards
Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres, Anthony Elanga, Benjamin Nygren, Niclas Eliasson, Gustaf Nilsson.
Tunisia:
Goalkeepers
Aymen Dahmen, Sabri Ben Hessen, Abdelmouhib Chamakh.
Defenders
Ali Abdi, Adem Arous, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, Dylan Bronn, Raed Chikhaoui, Moutaz Neffati, Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi, Yan Valery.
Midfielders
Mortadha Ben Ouanes, Anis Ben Slimane, Ismael Gharbi, Hadj Mahmoud, Hannibal Mejbri, Rani Khedira, Ellyes Skhiri.
Forwards
Elias Achouri, Khalil Ayari, Firas Chaouat, Rayan Elloumi, Hazem Mastouri, Elias Saad, Sebastian Tounekti.