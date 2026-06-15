Sweden Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Blagult Look For Deep Run In Mega Event

Members of the Sweden national soccer warm up during a training session in Santiago Nuevo Leon, Mexico. AP Photo

Sweden Vs Tunisia LIVE Score Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the SWE vs TUN FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match at the Estadio Monterrey on June 15, Monday. Under the guidance of Graham Potter, the Blågult enter the tournament with newfound momentum after a dramatic playoff recovery. Potter’s tactical shift toward progressive, possession-based soccer will be put to the test, with the team relying heavily on the lethal attacking duo of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres to spearhead their offensive efforts. Across the pitch, the Eagles of Carthage look to make history under manager Sabri Lamouchi. Following an impressive defensive performance in qualifiers, Tunisia aims to reach the knockout stage for the first time. The squad is built around the creative spark of playmaker Hannibal Mejbri, who will look to dictate play alongside the experienced Ellyes Skhiri. With both sides eager to establish early dominance in a competitive group also featuring the Netherlands and Japan, this match promises a clash between Sweden's clinical striking power and Tunisia’s resilient, well-organized defensive structure. A victory here is essential for any realistic hope of advancing. Follow play-by-play updates of the Sweden vs Tunisia match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Jun 2026, 06:13:22 am IST Sweden Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Location: Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico Stadium: Monterrey Stadium Date: Sunday, 14 June Kick-off Time: 15/06/2026 – 07:30 AM (IST)