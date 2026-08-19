Manav Suthar’s 10-wicket Haul Helps India Vanquish Sri Lanka In Historic 600th Test Match

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Manav Suthar returned exceptional figures of 6/55 in the second innings after a four-wicket haul in India's first essay

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India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in Galle
Photo: Associated Press
Summary of this article

  • India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in Galle to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series

  • Manav Suthar starred with a 10-wicket haul, including 6/55 in the second innings

  • The second Test begins in Colombo on August 23

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, registering a 10-wicket haul. He returned exceptional figures of 6/55 in the second innings after a four-wicket haul in India's first essay.

The comprehensive win on Galle's traditional spinning track boosts India's confidence immensely. It follows a period of red-ball turmoil, highlighted by severe home struggles against New Zealand and South Africa on similar spin-friendly surfaces.

Resolute Lankan Resistance

Sri Lanka began the final day at 84/4, needing an improbable 288 runs to win. Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha put on a resilient 95-run partnership off 202 balls to frustrate the visiting bowlers. De Silva scored 59 off 151 balls, while Dinusha, who made a 100 in the first innings, struck 84 runs to delay the inevitable.

Ravindra Jadeja finally broke the stand. He extracted sharp bounce from the surface, forcing De Silva to top-edge a sweep shot. Suthar caught the ball cleanly at short fine leg. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna then dismissed Niroshan Dickwella, who attempted a hasty shot over covers but edged the delivery straight to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

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Throughout the morning session, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav struggled to find purchase on the abrasive deck. He bowled flat from around the wicket. This angle snuffed out the leg-before-wicket option, allowing the Sri Lankan batters to sweep him comfortably and survive his spells without much trouble.

Suthar Triggers Collapse

Sri Lanka reached 199/6 after lunch before Suthar's reintroduction turned the game completely. The left-arm spinner dismissed Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara in the space of six balls during a chaotic 76th over.

Suthar then sealed the victory by castling Keshara Nuwantha to bowl Sri Lanka out for a paltry 206. This remarkable performance marked Suthar's second consecutive five-wicket haul. He previously achieved a similar feat during his maiden Test against Afghanistan.

His destructive spell ran through the Sri Lankan late order in little over 30 minutes. The second Test is scheduled to begin at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on August 23.

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