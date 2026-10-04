Portugal Vs Norway Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 4 October 2026 4:37 pm

Portugal vs Norway UEFA Nations League live streaming: Check match date, start time, streaming details and where to watch the match between Portugal and Norway in India. Jorge Jesus' side has a chance to book a spot in the quarter-finals, while Norway looks to avenge Portugal.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 4 October 2026 4:37 pm

Norway's Torbjørn Lysaker Heggem, left, and Portugal's Francisco Conceicão vie for the ball during a Nations League soccer match between between Norway and Portugal, in Oslo, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP

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