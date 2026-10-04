Portugal Vs Norway Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Portugal vs Norway UEFA Nations League live streaming: Check match date, start time, streaming details and where to watch the match between Portugal and Norway in India. Jorge Jesus' side has a chance to book a spot in the quarter-finals, while Norway looks to avenge Portugal.

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Norway Portugal Nations League Soccer
Norway's Torbjørn Lysaker Heggem, left, and Portugal's Francisco Conceicão vie for the ball during a Nations League soccer match between between Norway and Portugal, in Oslo, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | Photo: Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP

Portugal can move into the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals on Sunday if they beat Norway at Estadio do Dragao and extend their winning run to four matches. Jorge Jesus’ side sit six points clear at the top of Group 4, so another win would seal progress with two games to spare.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains out of the squad. He abruptly left after Portugal’s 2-1 win in Oslo, and that absence continues to frame the team’s campaign. It also leaves open a bigger question; whether his relationship with Jesus can still be repaired.

Meanwhile, Norway have shown they can hurt teams. Their campaign began with a 3-2 win over Denmark. They then lost 2-1 at home to Portugal. Norway also fell 2-1 in Cardiff against England.

Norway will look to avenge the loss against Portugal and move ahead in the points table.

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All You Need To Know About Portugal Vs Norway UEFA Nations League Match

When and Where Will the UEFA Nations League Match Between Portugal And Norway Take Place?

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Norway will be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

What Time Will the Portugal Vs Norway UEFA Nations League Match Start?

The Portugal vs Norway international match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Monday, October 5.

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Which TV Channel Will Telecast Portugal Vs Norway UEFA Nations League Match in India?

The UEFA Nations League 2026/27 season will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How Can Fans Watch Portugal Vs Norway UEFA Nations League Match Online in India?

Fans can stream the UEFA Nations League matches live on SonyLIV in India. 

Portugal Vs Norway Predicted Line Up

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes, J. Neves, Vitinha, Neto, Félix, Leao, Ramos.

Norway (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Pederson, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa.

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