South Africa Vs Australia Live Streaming, 3rd Test: How To Watch SA Vs AUS Match Online And On TV?

South Africa and Australia head into the third Test at 1-1, with the series decider scheduled in Cape Town
South Africa will miss Anrich Nortje, while Australia look to fix their batting woes after an innings defeat
Check out live streaming and other details for the match
South Africa and Australia will lock horns in the third and final Test of the series at Newlands, Cape Town, from October 27 to 31. With the three-match contest level at 1-1, both teams will be desperate to claim the series victory and gain crucial World Test Championship points.
Australia dominated the opening Test in Durban, registering a massive 214-run victory. However, South Africa bounced back emphatically in Gqeberha, securing an innings-and-31-run win to level the series.
Temba Bavuma led from the front with a magnificent 179, while Marco Jansen delivered an outstanding all-round performance with 85 runs and a five-wicket haul. Kagiso Rabada also made an impressive return, strengthening the Proteas' bowling attack.
South Africa, however, will miss Anrich Nortje, who has been ruled out with a groin injury. Gerald Coetzee, Dane Paterson and Corbin Bosch are among the potential replacements. The hosts will hope their pace attack continues to exploit Newlands' traditionally helpful conditions for fast bowlers.
Australia, meanwhile, will look to address its batting concerns after collapsing for 99 in the first innings of the previous Test. Cameron Green is available again, offering additional stability, while Josh Inglis is also in contention. Nic Maddinson has been dropped, and Steve Smith's fitness remains a selection consideration.
With both teams boasting quality fast-bowling attacks, the series decider promises an intriguing contest. South Africa will aim to capitalise on home advantage, while Australia will look to regain its batting confidence and finish the tour on a high.
All You Need to Know About the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test
When and where will the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test be played?
The second match of the three-Test series will take place at Newlands in Captown, South Africa. The game is scheduled to run from October 27 to October 31.
What time does the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test start?
Play is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday, October 27. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play on the opening day.
Where can fans watch the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test online in India?
The match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Online coverage is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST on October 27, allowing fans in India to follow the action live.
South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test: Squads
Australia: Nic Maddinson, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Michael Neser, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Sam Harper, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma(c), Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Senuran Muthusamy, Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee