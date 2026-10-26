Looney Tunes Star Eric Bauza Dies at 46: The Voice Behind Bugs Bunny And Daffy Duck

Emmy-winning animation legend Eric Bauza passed away at 46.
Bauza is best known for voicing iconic Looney Tunes figures.
He recently voiced several characters in Coyote vs. Acme.
Acclaimed voice artist Eric Bauza, renowned for breathing life into iconic Looney Tunes figures like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died at age 46. According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records, the Emmy-winning performer died at his residence on Sunday from hypertensive cardiovascular disease. His family shared the tragic news through a statement posted to his official Instagram page.
Eric Bauza's Iconic Projects
“Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly,” they wrote. “More details to come.”
A titan in modern animation, Eric Bauza honed an extraordinary voice acting career spanning over 400 credits since his 2001 debut in The Ripping Friends. Most famously, he inherited the quintessential mantles of classic Looney Tunes legends. He brought Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Elmer Fudd, Porky Pig, and Foghorn Leghorn to thrilling life across projects like Looney Tunes Cartoons, Space Jam: A New Legacy. Beyond the Warner Bros. universe, his prolific versatility spanned fan-favorites such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Chowder, Ben 10: Omniverse, and 2026 releases like Rick and Morty and Avatar: Seven Havens. His prolific output earned him five Daytime Emmy nominations and three Children’s & Family Emmy wins for his work on hit series like Teen Titans Go! and Bugs Bunny Builders. Born in Toronto, Bauza began his career as a character designer.
Warner Bros Television Group and US Networks Chairman Channing Dungey celebrated the actor, recalling his contributions during his 15 years with Warner Bros Animation.
“Eric Bauza was a unique voice talent who brought joy and laughter to millions around the world. During his 15 years at Warner Bros. Animation, he was the voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck among countless other characters,” Dungey shared in a statement.
“He followed in the footsteps of giants like Mel Blanc. Eric said that carrying on the legendary legacy of the Looney Tunes was among the greatest honors of his life. In addition to his incredible talent, Eric was a treasured part of our animation family. Our hearts go out to his loved ones.”
His recent credits included the critically acclaimed Looney Tunes film Coyote vs. Acme, in which he voiced multiple characters, including Charlie the Dog.