Looney Tunes Star Eric Bauza Dies at 46: The Voice Behind Bugs Bunny And Daffy Duck

A titan in modern animation, Eric Bauza honed an extraordinary voice acting career spanning over 400 credits since his 2001 debut in The Ripping Friends. Most famously, he inherited the quintessential mantles of classic Looney Tunes legends. He brought Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Elmer Fudd, Porky Pig, and Foghorn Leghorn to thrilling life across projects like Looney Tunes Cartoons, Space Jam: A New Legacy. Beyond the Warner Bros. universe, his prolific versatility spanned fan-favorites such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Chowder, Ben 10: Omniverse, and 2026 releases like Rick and Morty and Avatar: Seven Havens. His prolific output earned him five Daytime Emmy nominations and three Children’s & Family Emmy wins for his work on hit series like Teen Titans Go! and Bugs Bunny Builders. Born in Toronto, Bauza began his career as a character designer.