Raveena Tandon celebrates her 53rd birthday today
Raveena Tandon's upcoming films include A For Anand
The actor talks about reinventing herself in the film industry
Actor Raveena Tandon earned the moniker of ‘ravishing’ very early on in her career delivering hits after hit after her acting debut in the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool. Now, as she celebrates her 53rd birthday today, she reflects on her journey and talks about why no one has been able to typecast her so far.
As she looks forward to the possibilities of getting showered with surprises today from family and friends, she tells Outlook India, “Sometimes, the most beautiful moments are the ones you don’t plan for.”
Raveena has always been one to reinvent herself as an actor. Be it dabbling in different genres from romance, comedy to action or entering the world of OTT with crime thriller Aranyak in 2021.
She continues to retain the hunger of a newcomer alive in her.
“I feel there is still so much to explore as an actor, and that’s the beauty of being in this profession. Every new character teaches you something, and I would love to keep challenging myself with roles that surprise both me and the audience. For me, the journey is far from over,” she says with zest!
The actor, who is enjoying a fabulous year with the success of Welcome To The Jungle, firmly rejects the myth of actors having a ‘shelf life’.
“I have always believed that an actor’s potential cannot be measured by age; it comes from experience, talent and the willingness to keep growing. I never wanted to put a limit on myself, and I believe that when you keep evolving, the right opportunities find their way to you,” says the actor.
Speaking of reinventing herself, Raveena found a new audience for herself when she became part of the blockbuster Pan Indian film KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. Although she was not a stranger to South cinema, the Yash starrer brought her unprecedented affection from audience. This encouraged her to explore more Kannada films.
Currently shooting for Kannada film A For Anand alongside actor Shiva Rajkumar, the actor continues to enjoy the affection of Kannada audiences.
“The love I received for KGF: Chapter 2 was truly special. Every new project brings its own excitement, and I’m looking forward to this journey,” she confesses.