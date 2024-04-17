Raveena Tandon On Pay Disparity: Had To Do 15–20 Films To Make As Much Money As My Male Counterparts

Raveena Tandon told Just News, ''In those days, the money was very, very low, especially the pay disparity between actors and actresses. Male stars got much more. What they would make in one film, I would make in, say, 15 films. For women actors, personally, I can't speak for everybody, I can't generalise this. I had to do nearly 15–20 films to make as much money as my male counterparts''.