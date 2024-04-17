Raveena Tandon On Pay Disparity: Had To Do 15–20 Films To Make As Much Money As My Male Counterparts

Raveena Tandon, one of the leading actresses of the 90s, opened up about the pay disparity in the industry earlier. She spoke on how a male actor earns more than a female actor. Opening up about the pay disparity, Raveena said that earlier what male actors earned after doing one film, female actors earned after working in 15-20 films.
Raveena Tandon told Just News, ''In those days, the money was very, very low, especially the pay disparity between actors and actresses. Male stars got much more. What they would make in one film, I would make in, say, 15 films. For women actors, personally, I can't speak for everybody, I can't generalise this. I had to do nearly 15–20 films to make as much money as my male counterparts''.
She added, ''In those days, Aamir and Salman were doing selective films while heroines would be working with many more heroes. But for everybody overall, the money was much less than today's situation''.
Raveena feels that the "industry has changed for the better" and it has given more opportunities to women. She also expressed her happiness that most of the OTT shows are led my female artistes. The actress said, "Now, there is a lot more awareness about pay parity and equal opportunities''.
The 'Mohra' actress also feels that as the corporates have started collaborating with film producers now, salaries have improved in Bollywood. She shared, "There are a lot more corporates coming in. It's become a much more professional way of doing things, which is great actually''.
On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was recently seen in Arbaaz Khan's production, 'Patna Shuklla' where she played a lawyer. It received rave reviews from critics and audiences. The film also starred late actor Satish Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Manav Vij. It is directed by Vivek Budakoti. 'Patna Shuklla is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.