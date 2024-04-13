Art & Entertainment

Raveena Tandon Revealed She Said No To ‘Five Films’ Before Her Debut With Salman Khan In 1991

Actress Raveena Tandon revealed that she turned down five films before making her debut with 'Patthar Ke Phool' in 1991, alongside superstar Salman Khan.

The actress revealed that she had received multiple film offers before accepting her debut role.

"Before that, I had already said no to five films," Raveena said on 'Kiska Brand Bajega'.

Raveena shared how excited she and her friends were about this offer.

"I was in the college canteen, and I came in and said, 'Guess who I got offered a film with,' and they said, 'Who?' and I said, 'Salman Khan', and all my friends were like, 'Yayyy!' " she said.

The actress then revealed that the process from accepting the film to starting work on it was very quick.

Raveena said: "So I said yes. The next day I did the photoshoot with Salman, and the third day I was filming."

Directed by Anant Balani and written by Salim Khan, 'Patthar Ke Phool' revolves around a young police officer and the daughter of a gangster who fall in love at first sight.

After 'Patthar Ke Phool', Raveena and Salman worked together in several movies, including 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye', and more.

