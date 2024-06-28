Hollywood

Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men

Actor-director-producer Kevin Costner, is quite clear about the audience that he caters to and makes films for.

X
Kevin Costner Photo: X
info_icon

Actor-director-producer Kevin Costner, is quite clear about the audience that he caters to and makes films for.

However, he shared that in order to serve a compelling story to his male audience, his films need strong female characters who drive the story forward. Kevin recently joined the cast members of ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ for a live recording of the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, and he said that his planned four-movie saga differs from many Western films that have come before, reports Variety. He said that in those films, the female characters “drive the story in every plot line.”

Costner, who co-wrote the franchise with Jon Baird, said that he “couldn’t conceive of a scene that didn’t involve a woman” while shaping the story. As per Variety, ‘Horizon’ chronicles the journey of several characters during and after the Civil War as they settle the American West. Kevin Costner stars in the film opposite a sprawling ensemble cast, which includes Sienna Miller, Jena Malone, Isabelle Fuhrman, Abbey Lee and Ella Hunt. He told the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ audience that he is aware his directorial efforts skew more towards men in their appeal, but he said strong women is what he’s most interested in.

“I make movies for men. That’s what I do”, Costner said. “But I won’t make a movie unless I have strong women characters. That’s how I’ve conducted my career. I think that’s why I have a good following. I thank you women for dragging your men here. It was a Western after all. I just can’t conceive of a movie without having (strong women).” During an appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ earlier this month, Costner expanded on why a female perspective was so integral to the ‘Horizon’ storyline.

He said: “This has a tremendous amount of women in it. They play such a big part of the West and what happened. They were often taken out there against their will and with their children on the idea that there was something great out there. There was nothing out there except a group of people who lived there for thousands of years.” “Women were drugged into the most terrible of circumstances and made it work. And somehow they don’t find themselves in Westerns and in ‘Horizon’ they dominate,” he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; CBI Makes 2 More Arrests
  2. NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Principal, Vice Principal Of Jharkhand's Oasis School
  3. 'Pained, Tainted Day': War Of Words Between Dhankar And Kharge Over Debate On NEET Issue In Rajya Sabha
  4. The Return Of BJP’s Anti-Emergency Narrative
  5. Then And Now: The Irony Of Emergency Row
Entertainment News
  1. Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men
  2. American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75
  3. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage 3 Breast Cancer; Says 'My Treatment Has Already Begun'
  4. Elton John Opens Up His Wardrobe To Sell Off Unwanted Clothes For Charity
  5. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma Hits Double-Ton Vs SA-W In One-Off Test; Javelin Thrower DP Manu Suspended By NADA
  2. DP Manu Suspended: NADA Bans India's Hope At Paris Olympics Javelin Throw For Doping Offence
  3. Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: ITA Vs SUI Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  4. Shafali Verma Cracks Women's Test Double Ton! Who Else Belongs in This Elite List?
  5. ARG Vs PER, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch Group A Match
World News
  1. ‘Fake CM Installed By Military’: 11 Lawmakers Banned For Insulting Maryam Nawaz In Pakistan’s Punjab
  2. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
  3. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  4. Watch: Newlywed Couples Cast Their Vote In Iran’s Presidential Election
  5. Prince Harry To Receive Pat Tillman Award For Service At 2024 ESPYS
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; CBI Makes 2 More Arrests