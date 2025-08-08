ZIM Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2: Conway, Nicholls, Ravindra Tons Flatten Zimbabwe

New Zealand ended the second day with a lead of 476 as Zimbabwe bowlers struggled
Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls all scored over 150
The Black Caps ended the day at 601-3
New Zealand put themselves firmly in control on day two of their second Test against Zimbabwe after brilliant centuries from Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra.
After starting the day on 79 runs, Conway brought up his fifth Test hundred and crossed 2,000 runs in the longest format, ending a wait of over two years since his last century.
He was then backed up by Nicholls and Ravindra, who plundered unbeaten knocks of 150 and 165, respectively, to see New Zealand lead by 476 at stumps.
Conway's fine innings was ended by Blessing Muzarabani (1-101), though Nicholls and Ravindra's 256-run partnership by the close of play got the tourists back on track.
The Black Caps ended the day at 601-3, bringing up their highest-ever total against Zimbabwe in a Test match, and they showed no signs of letting up in Bulawayo.
Zimbabwe's bowlers toiled in the field, with Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu and Vincent Masekesa bowling long spells with little respite.
Maseksea had Jacob Duffy (36) caught at midwicket, while Muzarabani managed to displace Conway with a lovely back-of-a-length delivery midway through the day.
Data Debrief: Third time lucky for three Test tons
With Conway, Nicholls and Ravindra all crossing the 150-run mark on day two, it marked just the third time in the history of Test cricket that three batters from the same side have reached that landmark, after England in 1938 against Australia and India against Sri Lanka in 1986.
Nicholls completed his 10th Test century after ending the day on 150 not out. He is just 50 away from matching his best ever score in a Test, which he managed against Sri Lanka in 2023 when he registered an unbeaten 200.
And Ravindra brought up his third Test ton, which was also his quickest in the format. He reached his century off just 104 balls, ending the day by smashing 21 fours and two maximums.