Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Snowfall Warning for High Altitude Areas

Himachal Pradesh is under a yellow alert for dense fog and cold wave conditions until December 25, with an orange alert in select districts. Snowfall is predicted for high-altitude regions like Lahaul-Spiti, while tourist hubs like Manali brace for sub-zero temperatures.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert
Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Snowfall Warning for High Altitude Areas
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yellow alert issued for dense fog in Bilaspur, Una, and Mandi districts.​

  • Orange alert for severe cold wave in Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur till Dec 24.​

  • Snow and rain forecast for isolated high-altitude places on December 23-24.​

  • Minimum temperatures plummet: Tabo at -14°C, Manali at -1°C, Kalpa at -3°C.​

  • Moderate snowfall expected in higher reaches; dry weather prevails elsewhere.​

  • Ground frost is likely in Kangra, Shimla, and Kullu, affecting morning travel.

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing intense winter conditions today, December 23, 2025, as a cold wave sweeps through the state. The Meteorological Department has issued varied alerts across districts, with an Orange Alert for severe cold wave conditions in the lower hills and a Yellow Alert for dense fog and ground frost in others. While the weather remains largely dry in the plains, the high-altitude tribal districts are witnessing extreme cold, with temperatures dipping well below freezing. Tourists planning a visit to popular destinations like Manali and Shimla should prepare for biting cold, although significant snowfall is currently limited to the higher peaks.

Temperature and Cold Wave Update

The cold grip has tightened across the state, with mercury levels plunging significantly.

  • Coldest Spots: Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest temperature at -14°C, followed by Kukumseri at -7.8°C and Kalpa at -3°C.​

  • Tourist Hubs: Manali is shivering at a minimum of -1°C to -10.4°C (varied readings in high reaches), while Shimla is seeing ground frost with temperatures hovering near freezing point.​

  • Severe Cold Wave: An orange warning is in effect for Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Mandi until December 24, where minimum temperatures are appreciably below normal.​

  • Ground Frost: A yellow alert for ground frost has been issued for Kangra, Kullu, and Shimla, which may make roads slippery during early morning hours.

null - | Photo: PTI
Dense Fog Warning in Haryana and Punjab: Cold Wave Conditions and Poor Air Quality Persist

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Related Content
Related Content

Snowfall and Weather Forecast

Light to moderate snowfall is predicted at isolated places in the high hills of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Chamba today and tomorrow (December 23-24), with a blizzard-like situation possible in the higher reaches of northeast Himachal Pradesh, while dense fog is likely to engulf parts of Bilaspur (especially around Bhakra Dam) and Balh Valley in Mandi during early mornings, reducing visibility for commuters. While isolated snow is expected now, a more widespread spell of rain and snow is forecast around December 27-28 as a fresh Western Disturbance approaches the region.

Authorities have confirmed that the Manali-Leh National Highway officially closed for the winter season in November, but the Atal Tunnel remains open for tourists up to the North Portal, subject to daily weather clearance. Tourists are specifically advised to avoid travel before sunrise and after sunset in high-altitude zones to prevent accidents caused by black ice on the roads. Furthermore, the IMD predicts that the fresh Western Disturbance arriving on December 27 will bring isolated thunderstorms and lightning risks alongside the expected snow, potentially impacting New Year's travel plans.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: IND-W Enter Favourites Against SL-W In Visakhapatnam

  2. Virat Kohli Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Andhra Vs Delhi VHT Match

  3. Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Captain Cummins Rested By Aussies, Murphy Replaces Lyon

  4. Pat Cummins’ T20 World Cup 2026 Participation In Doubt: ‘Quite Grey At The Moment’

  5. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I: Head-To-Head, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report, Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  2. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  3. Omar Faces Backlash For Praising Centre’s Funding Support Amid J&K Economic Crises

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. Day In Pics: December 20, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

  3. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  4. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  5. U.S. Airstrikes In Syria Kill Five Islamic State members, Monitor Says

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  3. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  4. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  5. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  6. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2

  7. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’

  8. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser