Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Snowfall Warning for High Altitude Areas

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing intense winter conditions today, December 23, 2025, as a cold wave sweeps through the state. The Meteorological Department has issued varied alerts across districts, with an Orange Alert for severe cold wave conditions in the lower hills and a Yellow Alert for dense fog and ground frost in others. While the weather remains largely dry in the plains, the high-altitude tribal districts are witnessing extreme cold, with temperatures dipping well below freezing. Tourists planning a visit to popular destinations like Manali and Shimla should prepare for biting cold, although significant snowfall is currently limited to the higher peaks.