Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Snowfall Warning for High Altitude Areas

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing intense winter conditions today, December 23, 2025, as a cold wave sweeps through the state. The Meteorological Department has issued varied alerts across districts, with an Orange Alert for severe cold wave conditions in the lower hills and a Yellow Alert for dense fog and ground frost in others. While the weather remains largely dry in the plains, the high-altitude tribal districts are witnessing extreme cold, with temperatures dipping well below freezing. Tourists planning a visit to popular destinations like Manali and Shimla should prepare for biting cold, although significant snowfall is currently limited to the higher peaks.
Temperature and Cold Wave Update
The cold grip has tightened across the state, with mercury levels plunging significantly.
Coldest Spots: Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest temperature at -14°C, followed by Kukumseri at -7.8°C and Kalpa at -3°C.
Tourist Hubs: Manali is shivering at a minimum of -1°C to -10.4°C (varied readings in high reaches), while Shimla is seeing ground frost with temperatures hovering near freezing point.
Severe Cold Wave: An orange warning is in effect for Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Mandi until December 24, where minimum temperatures are appreciably below normal.
Ground Frost: A yellow alert for ground frost has been issued for Kangra, Kullu, and Shimla, which may make roads slippery during early morning hours.
Snowfall and Weather Forecast
Light to moderate snowfall is predicted at isolated places in the high hills of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Chamba today and tomorrow (December 23-24), with a blizzard-like situation possible in the higher reaches of northeast Himachal Pradesh, while dense fog is likely to engulf parts of Bilaspur (especially around Bhakra Dam) and Balh Valley in Mandi during early mornings, reducing visibility for commuters. While isolated snow is expected now, a more widespread spell of rain and snow is forecast around December 27-28 as a fresh Western Disturbance approaches the region.
Authorities have confirmed that the Manali-Leh National Highway officially closed for the winter season in November, but the Atal Tunnel remains open for tourists up to the North Portal, subject to daily weather clearance. Tourists are specifically advised to avoid travel before sunrise and after sunset in high-altitude zones to prevent accidents caused by black ice on the roads. Furthermore, the IMD predicts that the fresh Western Disturbance arriving on December 27 will bring isolated thunderstorms and lightning risks alongside the expected snow, potentially impacting New Year's travel plans.