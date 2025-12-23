ECB Director Rob Key Backs Brendon McCullum Despite Ashes Debacle

England Cricket's Managing Directors in a recent Sky Cricket podcast backed Brendon McCullum's ability as a head coach and hinted at not sacking him from his position despite Ashes loss

Ashes 2025-26
ECB Director backs Brendon McCullum's as England's head coach despite Ashes loss. Photo: Opta
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rob Key hailed Brendon McCullum as an outstanding coach in a recent podcast

  • He even backs McCullum to remain as England's head coach

  • England recent loss the Ashes 2025-26 after losing three back-to-back Tests

Rob Key, England's managing director of men's cricket, has full faith in Brendon McCullum to take them forward.

However, Key acknowledged the team must evolve in the wake of their Ashes defeat in Australia.

England are 3-0 down in the five-match series following an 82-run defeat in Adelaide.

McCullum's future as coach has been called into question, with the former New Zealand batter, as well as captain Ben Stokes, coming in for criticism for their approach.

But Key suggested the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are backing McCullum.

"Brendon is an outstanding coach," Key told the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

"A lot of this is our fault. It has always been about putting bowlers under pressure, soaking up pressure, but we have not done that well enough, whether against India in the summer or now.

"Brendon's record as a coach is excellent. When you compare him to other coaches, we haven't won the big series, but will we have to evolve, adapt, change and become better at all these things we are talking about? Of course we will.

"Do I think he's the man to do that? If he's as prepared as I am to do it, he is the right man. Brendon is a resilient character. There is nothing I've seen from him that suggests he doesn't want to.

"When you get these tours, when you're losing in Australia in an Ashes series, half the team don't like the captain and the other half don't like the coach - that's not happening at all on this trip.

"They have kept the players together remarkably well, considering everything that has gone on. But will we have to evolve? Absolutely."

The fourth Ashes Test starts in Melbourne on Friday.

Published At:
