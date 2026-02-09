ZIM Vs OMAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Brendon Taylor Hamstring Injury Raises Alarm for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's wicket-keeper batter Brendon Taylor retires mid-innings against Oman after scoring 31 off 30 balls due to hamstring injury

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ZIM Vs OMAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe beat Oman by 8 wickets in the match 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup on February 9, 2026. Photo: X/Zimbabwe Cricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Brendon Taylor got retired hurt after scoring 31 off 30 balls

  • Zimbabwe beat Oman by 8 wickets in match 10 of the World Cup

  • Zimbabwe are currently at the top of Group B

Hours after Italy captain Wayne Madsen dislocated his left arm during their ICC T20 World Cup debut outing against Scotland, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor left the field with a hamstring injury as Zimbabwe chased Oman's 103 on Monday (February 9, 2026).

At Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club, Taylor was completing a second run in the 13th over when he appeared to sustain the injury. The 40-year-old from Harare was forced to walk off with Zimbabwe needing six runs to win. He scored 31 off 30 with three fours before being retired out.

Zimbabwe eventually won the Group B match by eight wickets with skipper Sikandar Raza hitting the winning runs, a four off Karan Sonavale. The win, with 6.3 overs to spare, helped Zimbabwe move top of the table on net run rate (+1.450), ahead of Sri Lanka, who defeated Ireland by 20 runs yesterday.

Australia are the fifth team in the group, and the 2021 champions will open their campaign with a clash against Ireland on Wednesday.

"The main concern is Brendan Taylor. As soon as I saw that, because I’ve seen that picture far too many times, I made eye contact with him, and I wanted him out," Raza discussed the injury after the win. Zimbabwe will take on Australia on Friday.

Related Content
Related Content

Taylor is the only player at the 2026 T20 World Cup who has also featured in the first edition of the tournament. In the 2007 World Cup, he scored 60 not out to help Zimbabwe pull off a shock win over Australia.

He returned from a three-and-a-half-year ICC ban in August last year. Now a veteran with two decades of international cricket experience, he made his national team debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka on April 20, 2004, and first played a T20I on November 28, 2006, against Bangladesh.

"This has happened before, where he carried on playing and made it worse. He's a key member of our team, so I didn’t want to take that chance," the skipper added. "Hopefully, we’ve got three or four days, but we’ll wait for the scan. His initial reaction was, I think it’s bad, but we’ll wait for the medical report."

Meanwhile, Blessing Muzarabani was adjudged player of the match for his fiery spell of 3/16 in four overs, including a maiden. Fellow pacers Richard Ngarava (3/17) and Richard Ngarava (3/18) also claimed three wickets each.

Check out the highlights of the ZIM vs OMAN match here.

Another talking point from the match was Brian Bennett's outing. The 22-year-old youngster not only topped the scoring charts with an unbeaten 48 off 36, but also took a stunning catch to end the Oman innings. He covered some 20 metres to his right to complete the catch of Nadeem Khan at deep midwicket.

Watch the catch here:

Earlier in the day, Italy's World Cup debut at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, became a double whammy for the European minnows. Opting to chase, Italy needed a good start on the field, but ended up losing captain Madsen inside the first power play.

He tried to stop a George Munsey pull shot off Thomas Draca in the fourth over, but his dive on one of the practice pitches left the 42-year-old clutching his left hand. Later, the team confirmed dislocation. In Madsen's absence, Harry Manenti led the team. And the historic outing ended in a 73-run defeat, managing only 134(16.4) in reply to Scotland's 207/4.

Get to know about the South Africa-born Italian captain - Wayne Madsen

"Wayne obviously had a tough fall in that powerplay there and hit the deck. So, obviously, more to come with that, and hopefully, he's alright," said Manenti. "And, Wayne's obviously our leader. He's played for a long time and was so deserving to show the world his abilities."

Italy face Nepal in a crucial Group C match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday, while Scotland face two-time champions England at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Miller-Stubbs' Late Blitz Take Proteas To 213

  2. Who's Haider Ali? UAE's New Bowling Sensation With Pakistani Roots

  3. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Captain Who Dislocated Shoulder In Italy's Cricket World Cup Debut

  4. India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Makes Three Big Requests In Lahore Meeting - Reports

  5. Scotland Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Azzurri Rocked As Skipper Wayne Madsen Hurts Shoulder In Opening Match – Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  2. Police Use Water Cannons On Protesting Teachers In Chandigarh

  3. After Centre Halts RDG For Himachal, Sukhu And His Cabinet Prepare To Meet PM Modi

  4. From Backroom To BMC Mayor’s Chair: The Rise, Early Test Of Ritu Tawde

  5. Day In Pics: February 08, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  2. Pakistan Opposition Protest: Partial Shutdown In Balochistan On Election Anniversary

  3. Jeffrey Epstein's Dirty Secret: Creating Designer Babies

  4. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  5. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

Latest Stories

  1. Moolank 9 vs Bhagyank 9: Unveiling the Astrological Secrets of Number 9

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. Directors Guild Awards 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Top Prize For One Battle After Another | Full Winners List

  4. 10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

  5. Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

  6. Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

  7. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 4: J&K, KAR Through To SFs; Gharami Misses Triple Ton By Whisker

  8. Italy Vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: SCO Spoil ITA’s Debut With 73-Run Win