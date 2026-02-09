Who Is Wayne Madsen? Captain Who Dislocated Shoulder In Italy's Cricket World Cup Debut

Italy captain dislocated his shoulder while attempting to field a pull shot by Scottish batter George Munsey in their maiden ICC T20 World Cup match

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Scotland Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026
Italy's captain Wayne Madsen reacts after a miss-fielding by him which hurt his hand during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Italy and Scotland in Kolkata, India, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Italy captain Wayne Madsen dislocated his shoulder while fielding against Scotland

  • He is the 2nd most aged cricketer to captain a side in T20 World Cup history

  • Italy lost their first match to Scotland by 73 runs

Italy made their much-awaited Cricket World Cup debut when they played against Scotland at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on February 9, 2026.

However, their maiden ICC World Cup outing wasn't to be a fairy tale as they got thrashed by 73 runs, but it turned out to be even worse when their captain Wayne Madsen got his shoulder dislocated while making a fielding effort.

Madsen dived while fielding to stop a pull shot from George Munsey but unfortunately fell on the practice pitches at an awkward angle, leading to dislocation of his left shoulder. He was immediately given medical attention and was seen leaving the field using a towel as a sling for his arm.

Wayne Madsen - South African-born Italian captain

Wayne Madsen was appointed as Italy's T20I captain for the ongoing 2026 ICC T20 World Cup after the omission of Joe Burns. Madsen is not new to playing such a marquee event as he has already represented South Africa in one back in 2006, however, it was a hockey World Cup.

Madsen was born in Durban, South Africa and played hockey in his initial years for KwaZulu-Natal. He even went on to represent their national hockey team as an international player before turning to the UK to become a full-time cricketer. There, he bagged a two-year contract from Derbyshire after hitting two centuries in his first four games.

He captained Derbyshire for four years before stepping down in 2016. He kept scoring heavily in the County Championship in England, including the 1273-run season, which was the highest that year among all divisions, but at 38, an England call-up seemed distant, so he used his Italian passport to feature for Italy in the ICC's European Regional Qualifier for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Although they narrowly missed the bus, he kept on persisting and played a crucial role in leading Italy to their maiden T20 World Cup in India this year at the age of 42.

He also became the 2nd oldest person to lead a team in the T20 World Cup history after Khurram Khan's, who was the captain of UAE in the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Unfortunately, his further participation in the remaining World Cup seems quite unlikely as a typical shoulder dislocation takes anywhere from seven to twenty-one days to heal, while in more severe cases it could even take three to four months.

Italy will play their remaining group matches against Nepal in Mumbai on February 12 and will be back in Kolkata to face the West Indies and England on February 16 and 19, respectively.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
