Will Qudrat Ka Nizam Repeat 2022 To Take Pakistan Into Semi-Finals Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

'Qudrat Ka Nizam' term was coined by Pakistani former spinner Saqlain Mustaq
'Qudrat Ka Nizam', which means 'the system of nature' has been Pakistan's favourite phrase in every ICC tournament
In 2022, Pakistan entered the semi-finals with the help of sheer luck, when the Netherlands beat South Africa in group match
The Urdu Phrase 'Qudrat Ka Nizam', which means 'the system of nature', has become Pakistan fans' go-to phrase in all ICC tournaments. The Pakistan cricket team, who are also known as 'The Unpredictables', mostly scrape their way into the knockouts, which has made this phrase synonymous with their World Cup campaigns in the recent past.
Like in every ICC tournament, this time also the Pakistan cricket team are relying on the stroke of luck or as they say 'Qudrat Ka Nizam to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026.
Pakistan's first Super Eights match against New Zealand got washed out, and they lost the second one to England, leaving their qualification chances bleak.
However, 'Qudrat Ka Nizam' came into action for Pakistan this time around as England edged past New Zealand in a tight contest, thus opening a small window for Pakistan.
Now they need to beat Sri Lanka in their last match with a significant margin to knock out New Zealand on run-rate and make it to the knockout stage. However, it still looks like a tall task for them, and the margin of victory is quite high; it would take an extraordinary effort from the team to achieve it.
Origin Of Qudrat Ka Nizam
Former Pakistani cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq coined the term 'Qudrat Ka Nizam' in a press conference after a loss against England back in 2022. Mushtaq said," Day and night, summer and winter, rain and clouds…they keep going on. This is Qudrat Ka Nizam.' Sports (cricket) is also like this. Win or lose, it will keep going on. So we should accept it."
Saqlain, who was then the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, made this statement to mask his team's poor show against a touring England at their home. He received flak for his attempt to associate Pakistan's bad performance with a natural phenomenon, indicating that winning and losing are a part and parcel of the game instead of talking about the pain points of their cricket.
When Qudrat Ka Nizam Took Pakistan Into The Final
The magic of 'Qudrat Ka Nizam' was seen late in 2022, when a stroke of luck took Pakistan into the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Pakistan, who lost their first two group matches against India and Zimbabwe and were almost out of the tournament, suddenly got a new life when, contrary to expectations, the Netherlands edged out a strong South African team, making the road to the semi-finals easy for Pakistan.
After that sheer stroke of luck, the Green Shirts thumped Bangladesh in their last league match to make their way into the semi-finals, where they faced New Zealand on a used Sydney pitch, which is known to favour the spinners.
As expected, Pakistan defeated New Zealand on a spin-friendly wicket and made their way into the final, where they lost to England.