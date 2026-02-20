New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch The Super 8 Match? Check Head-To-Head Stats

Pakistan and New Zealand lock horns in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 opener
Both the teams finished 2nd in their respective groups
Check the live streaming details and head-to-head stats
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has officially reached its half-way mark as we gear up for the second round of the tournament - the Super 8s, featuring the top two teams from each of the 4 groups.
All the 8 teams have been divided into 2 groups of four and the second round begins with a clash between 2009 champions Pakistan and 2021 runners-up New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tomorrow (February 21) from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.
Both the teams finished 2nd in their respective pools with Pakistan (6 points) finishing next to India in Group A. New Zealand also had the same amount of points in Group D, which was topped by an unbeaten South African team led by Aiden Markram.
Pakistan began their T20 World Cup campaign with a close 3-wicket victory that was made possible by Faheem Ashraf's final over blitz. The Green Army followed it up with a 32-run win over the USA before enduring an one-sided defeat against arch-rivals India by 61 runs.
In their final Group A match, Pakistan thrashed Namibia by a whopping 102 runs, thanks to Sahibzada Farhan's 100 not-out off 58 balls.
The Kiwis, on the other hand, had a similar fate in the Group stages. Their campaign began with a 5-wicket win over Afghanistan, followed by a comprehensive 10-wicket victory against the UAE.
They suffered their only loss against South Africa by 7 wickets and concluded the Group stages with another 8-wicket triumph over Canada.
New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
Total matches - 49
Pakistan wins - 24
New Zealand wins - 23
No result - 2
New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at the Pallekele Stadium will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.