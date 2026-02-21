New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: See Best Photos From R. Premadasa Stadium
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 at the R. Premadasa Stadium at Colombo on Saturday, February 21. The start of the match has been delayed due to rain. Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and England are drafted together in the same Super 8 group and both teams will want to secure a victory in the opening game to have an edge ahead in the round. Pakistan lost against India in the group stages but they recovered well by defeating Namibia in their last group stage encounter. New Zealand are also coming out of a victory against Canada in their last group D match. Two points early in this stage will give the two sides buffer going forward.
