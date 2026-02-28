India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction Of IND Vs WI

India and West Indies face off in a must-win Super 8 clash with a semifinal spot on the line
India gained momentum after a dominant win, while West Indies rely on explosive batting strength
Eden Gardens conditions promise a high-scoring, pressure-filled contest likely decided in key moments
India and West Indies are set for a virtual knockout clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with a semifinal berth at stake.
Both teams enter the contest under pressure after suffering defeats to South Africa earlier in the round, making this fixture a straight winner-takes-all encounter. India regained momentum with a dominant win over Zimbabwe, reviving their title-defence hopes just in time.
West Indies, meanwhile, will draw confidence from their strong record at Eden Gardens and their explosive performances earlier in the tournament, including a massive victory over Zimbabwe.
Having already played and won matches at this venue, the Caribbean side holds familiarity advantage, but India’s resurgent top order and balanced bowling attack promise a high-intensity contest expected to go down to the wire.
India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head (T20Is)
Matches: 30
India: 19
West Indies: 10
NR: 1
India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles
Abhishek Sharma Vs Shamar Joseph
India’s in-form opener Abhishek Sharma comes into this clash after a blistering 55-run knock against Zimbabwe, helping India post a massive 256/4, the highest total of the tournament so far. Known for attacking pace early, Abhishek targets hard lengths in the powerplay. However, Shamar Joseph’s steep bounce and late seam movement could trouble him outside off stump. Short balls followed by full deliveries swinging away remain the best way to induce an edge or mistimed pull.
Shimron Hetmyer Vs Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies’ middle-order enforcer Shimron Hetmyer is crucial during death overs, especially after Windies’ dominant 107-run win over Zimbabwe, where their batting depth stood out. Hetmyer thrives against pace but historically struggles against pinpoint yorkers. Jasprit Bumrah’s toe-crushing yorkers and slower off-cutters make this battle decisive, as Bumrah often forces miscued lofted shots or LBW/bowled dismissals under pressure.
Suryakumar Yadav Vs Akeal Hosein
Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has led India’s aggressive batting approach throughout the tournament, plays a 360-degree game but faces a tactical challenge against left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein. Hosein’s tight lines into the stumps and subtle variations restrict scoring areas early. SKY can be dismissed if forced to attack against spin immediately, with mistimed sweeps or inside-out lofts offering catching chances in the deep.
India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
India enter the T20 World Cup 2026 clash as clear favourites, with Google’s win predictor giving them a 77% chance of victory, compared to 23% for West Indies. India’s balanced bowling attack and consistent top order provide an edge, while West Indies will rely heavily on their explosive power-hitters to pull off an upset at Eden Gardens.