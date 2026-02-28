India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction Of IND Vs WI

India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles

Abhishek Sharma Vs Shamar Joseph

India’s in-form opener Abhishek Sharma comes into this clash after a blistering 55-run knock against Zimbabwe, helping India post a massive 256/4, the highest total of the tournament so far. Known for attacking pace early, Abhishek targets hard lengths in the powerplay. However, Shamar Joseph’s steep bounce and late seam movement could trouble him outside off stump. Short balls followed by full deliveries swinging away remain the best way to induce an edge or mistimed pull.