England vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Record

England vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the preview, streaming details, squads for the match 23 to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 14, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
England vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026
England will lock horns with Scotland in match 23 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 14, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England lost their last match against West Indies by 30 runs in Mumbai

  • They are currently placed 4th in Group C after the loss

  • Scotland beat Italy comprehensively by 73 runs in their last match

England will up against against Scotland in match 23 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 14, 2026.

England are coming off in this match after a loss against West Indies in Mumbai and they have to win this match to keep their fate in their own hands.

Their batting flopped in the last match against the West Indian spin attack and will aim for a better show with the bat against less lethal Scottish bowlers.

The England batting line-up consists of some hard hitters such as Harry Brook, Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell, but they haven't been able to live up to their reputation in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Scotland, which got a lucky break into the tournament, started with a loss against the West Indies. However, they made a scintillating comeback in the 2nd match by defeating Italy by a huge margin of 73 runs.

But they'll be up against the big boys of England at the Eden Gardens and will have to bring their A game if they want to compete with them.

England vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026:
England are currently placed at the 4th spot in Group D after losing their last match against West Indies. Photo: ICC
England vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head

England and Scotland have faced each other only once in the T20I format, however, that match got washed out and ended in no result.

England vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Though England have been patchy so far in the tournament, they will enter the match as favourites given their batting pedigree and hitting prowess.

England vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

The weather in Kolkata for the match between England and Scotland is expected to be bright and sunny. The humidity will range from 33 to 40 percent making it perfect conditions to play.

England vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The England vs Scotland match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India from 3:00 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in the region.

Published At:
  7. Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker-George Dockrell's Late Blitz Propel IRE To 235

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit