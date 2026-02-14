England Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Bowl First In Kolkata - Check Playing XIs

England Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Catch the toss, Playing XIs, Captain quotes and live streaming info for Match 23, Group C encounter at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

England vs Scotland
England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026: ENG bowl first. Photo: X/englandcricket
Harry Brook-led England are up against neighbors Scotland in their Group C encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday, February 14. England come into this fixture on the back of a damaging defeat against the West Indies in Mumbai.

The English succumbed to a 30-run defeat at the hands of the West Indies in their previous game and moreover, came close to a loss at the hands of Nepal before Sam Curran's last over heroics saved Harry Brook's blushes. The Poms must win today, to keep their hopes of progressing alive against the Scots.

As for Scotland, they lost to the Windies in their opening game but bounced back nicely, to beat Italy by 73 runs. Richie Berrington and co will be hoping to ruin the Valentine's Day plans for the English at the iconic Eden Gardens.

ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss

England have won the toss and have opted to field.

ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

