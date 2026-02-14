England Vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Bowl First Against SCO At Eden Gardens; Check Playing XIs

England vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook Opts To Bowl
England have opted to bowl first against Scotland.
England vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook On Facing Spin In Sub-Continent Conditions
"No, I don't think so. That series against Sri Lanka showed that. I thought we played spin really well out there. They (West bowled) well; they kept themselves in the game the whole time. We lost quite a few wickets in clusters, which never really helps...One thing I would say is we were probably a little bit careful"
England vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Playing XI Revealed
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
England vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett