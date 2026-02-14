England Vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Bowl First Against SCO At Eden Gardens; Check Playing XIs

England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook-led England will eye a quick turnaround in fortunes when they take on Scotland in the Group C match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday, February 14

England's captain Harry Brook plays a shot during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between England and West Indies, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Hello and welcome to today's Group C match at the T20 World Cup 2026 which features neighbours England up against Scotland at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Poms were given a reality check by the West Indies in their last match at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this week when they were beaten by 30 runs. With Associate nations having a great tourney so far, England will have their task cut out against the Scots. Catch the play-by-play updates and scores from the ENG vs SCO match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

England vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook Opts To Bowl

England have opted to bowl first against Scotland.

England vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook On Facing Spin In Sub-Continent Conditions

"No, I don't think so. That series against Sri Lanka showed that. I thought we played spin really well out there. They (West bowled) well; they kept themselves in the game the whole time. We lost quite a few wickets in clusters, which never really helps...One thing I would say is we were probably a little bit careful"

England vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Playing XI Revealed

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

England vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett

