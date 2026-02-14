England Vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Bowl First Against SCO At Eden Gardens; Check Playing XIs

England's captain Harry Brook plays a shot during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between England and West Indies, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Hello and welcome to today's Group C match at the T20 World Cup 2026 which features neighbours England up against Scotland at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Poms were given a reality check by the West Indies in their last match at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this week when they were beaten by 30 runs. With Associate nations having a great tourney so far, England will have their task cut out against the Scots. Catch the play-by-play updates and scores from the ENG vs SCO match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

14 Feb 2026, 02:33:29 pm IST England vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook Opts To Bowl England have opted to bowl first against Scotland.

14 Feb 2026, 01:40:06 pm IST England vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook On Facing Spin In Sub-Continent Conditions "No, I don't think so. That series against Sri Lanka showed that. I thought we played spin really well out there. They (West bowled) well; they kept themselves in the game the whole time. We lost quite a few wickets in clusters, which never really helps...One thing I would say is we were probably a little bit careful"

14 Feb 2026, 01:15:06 pm IST England vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Playing XI Revealed Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid