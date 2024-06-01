Richard Douglas Berrington, played for Scotland in the 2006 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka and has since represented Scotland in first-class, One Day International, and List A cricket. In June 2022, Berrington was named captain of the national team, following Kyle Coetzer's decision to step down from the role.

He began playing cricket for Scotland at a national level as a teenager, representing the country at every youth level from under-13s to under-19s. At 18, he travelled to India with the European Cricket Council Development team and participated in the International Cricket Council's first Winter Training Camp in Pretoria. Subsequently, he was part of Scotland's squad for the 2006 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka.

Berrington progressed through the Scottish A team and made his One Day International (ODI) debut for Scotland against Ireland in July 2008, hitting the winning runs. He played his first Twenty20 International (T20I) match against Ireland in August 2008.

Berrington became a regular member of the Scottish team, excelling in Twenty20 and first-class cricket, and was part of their squad for the 2009 ICC World Twenty20.

After a seasonal contract in 2009, he became the sixth Scottish cricketer to receive a full-time contract with Cricket Scotland in March 2010.

Berrington has scored centuries in several key matches for Scotland, though he has struggled with consistency. In June 2010, he scored 106 runs against India A, helping Scotland recover from 7/64 to chase down 277 runs.

In July 2011, he scored 56 runs off 23 balls in an ODI, aiding Scotland in achieving their highest successful run chase.

On 24 July 2012, he scored 100 runs off 56 balls in a T20I against Bangladesh, making him the seventh cricketer to score a T20I century and the first from an associate nation, leading Scotland to their first win against a full ICC member.

Berrington scored his maiden ODI century against Ireland in September 2014, securing his place in Scotland's squad for the 2015 Cricket World Cup. In Scotland's opening match of the 2015 World Cup against New Zealand, he scored 50 runs, forming a significant partnership with Matt Machan. However, this was his highest score of the tournament.

In a 2016 ODI match against the United Arab Emirates, Berrington, passed 1,000 ODI runs. In January 2017, Berrington and Calum MacLeod set a record 127-run partnership, the highest ever T20I partnership for Scotland, against Hong Kong. Berrington scored his career-best List A score of 110 against Namibia in June 2017. He captained Scotland for the first time in January 2018 during the UAE Tri-Nation Series when Kyle Coetzer was unavailable.

Berrington played in the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier, scoring a half-century in Scotland's opening win against Afghanistan and 47 runs in their tie with Zimbabwe.

In June 2019, Richard Berrington was selected to play for the Edmonton Royals in the 2019 Global T20 Canada tournament. In July 2019, he was chosen to play for the Glasgow Giants in the inaugural edition of the Euro T20 Slam cricket tournament.

In September 2019, he was named in Scotland's squad for the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier. In November 2020, he was nominated for the ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Decade award.

In September 2021, Berrington was named vice-captain of Scotland's provisional squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

In December 2022, he became the first player to make 100 ODI appearances for Scotland.

On 28 July 2023, he joined the small group of T20I players to have scored over 2,000 runs in their T20I career.

Richie Berrington has been named the captain of Scotland's 14-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.