Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Scotland will host Oman for match 16 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at Forthill in Dundee. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the SCO vs OMN match

scotland national cricket team scotland cricket twiter
Scotland national cricket team players celebrating a wicket during the match. Photo: Cricket Scotland
info_icon

Scotland are set to clash with Oman in match 16 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at Forthill in Dundee, Scotland on Monday. The ongoing tri-series comprising Oman, Namibia and Scotland is a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. (More Cricket News)

The Aqib Ilyas-led Oman lost their last match against Namibia by six wickets when Namibia chased down a 234-run target with ease. Zeeshan Maqsood and Khalid Kail were the highest run-scorers for Oman in the match with both batters making 51 runs each.

Match 13 of the tournament between Oman and Scotland was washed out due to rain when the hosts were nearing the target while chasing 124 runs. Scotland were 99/2 after 12.2 overs when rain interrupted the match.

For Scotland, batters George Munsey, Matthew Cross and captain Richie Berrington are in sublime form and this time they will be hoping for no interference from the rain. The onus will be on Aqib Ilyas and Zeeshan Maqsood of Oman.

Scotland at the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27. - X | Cricket Scotland
Scotland Vs Namibia Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: SCO Win By 47 Runs On DLS Method

Scotland vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Full Squads:

Scotland: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Scott Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie, Brad Wheal, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves

Oman: Aqib Ilyas(c), Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Mehran Khan, Ahmad Faiz, Shoaib Khan, Pratik Athavale(w), Zeeshan Maqsood, Rafiullah, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

Live streaming details of Scotland vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 16:

When Scotland vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 16 will be played?

Scotland vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 16 will be played on July 22, Monday at 11:00 AM Local Time| 3:30 PM IST at the Forthill in Dundee.

Where to watch Scotland vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 16?

Scotland vs Oman, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League match 16 will be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India. There will be no live telecasting of the matches on any TV channel.

