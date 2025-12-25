Hyderabad Vs Vidarbha Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy: When, Where To Watch Elite Group B Match?

Hyderabad lost to Uttar Pradesh by 84 runs in round 1
Vidarbha suffered a 3-wicket loss to Bengal in opener
Match not to be live streamed or telecast in India
The Rahul Singh-led Hyderabad meet Harsh Dubey's Vidarbha in the second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B at the Sanosara Cricket Ground B in Rajkot on Friday (December 26). Watch the Indian domestic cricket match live.
Both teams kicked off their campaigns with losses. Hyderabad suffered an 84-run defeat to Uttar Pradesh, while Vidarbha lost a high-scoring encounter to Bengal. Baroda, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Chandigarh are the other teams in the group.
Hyderabad Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Hyderabad vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be played?
The Hyderabad vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will be played at the Sanosara Cricket Ground B in Rajkot on Friday, December 26, 2025 at 9am IST.
Where will the Hyderabad vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be telecast and live streamed?
The Hyderabad vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. Only two matches will be telecast and live streamed in round 2 of VHT: Jharkhand vs Rajasthan and Assam vs J&K.
Hyderabad Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads
Vidarbha: Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Dhruv Shorey, Ravikumar Samarth, Shubham Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Harsh Dubey (c), Akshay Wadkar (wk), Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Parth Rekhade, Ganesh Bhosle, Dipesh Parwani, Yash Kadam, Atharva Taide, Praful Hinge, Shivam Deshmukh
Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal, Abhirath Reddy, Rahul Singh (c), Rahul Buddhi, Aelgani Varun Goud, Prateek Reddy (wk), Arfaz Ahmed Mohammad, Nitin Sai Yadav, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi, Kartikeya Kak, B Punnaiah, K Nitesh Reddy, Aman Rao Perala