Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: When, Where To Watch Live? Check Head-To-Head Records

Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Check out the Live streaming details, head-to-head records for the all-important Group B match to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview
Australia cricketers celebrating a wicket against Ireland in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B encounter. Photo: T20WorldCup/X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia lock horns with co-hosts Sri Lanka in match number 30 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • The Aussies lost to Zimbabwe in their previous match

  • Sri Lanka need another win to virtually qualify for the Super 8s

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has started to heat up as we are now building up to the Super 8 stages, after the remaining Group stage matches. Today (February 15), 2021 champions Australia have an imperative task in hand as they hope to bounce back against co-hosts Sri Lanka in match number 30.

This match will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.

Australia, who have their skipper Mitchell Marsh ruled out due to a sever injury, find their backs against the wall. In their previous (2nd) Group stage encounter, the Aussies suffered a shambolic and embarrassing 23-run defeat to the hands of Zimbabwe.

This was Australia's 2nd defeat against the African opponents at the T20 World Cup and first since 2007. After resitricting Zimbabwe for a decent 169-run total, the Travis Head-led side got folded for just 146 runs.

The gaps in Australia's batting department is very much visible and it something the team management will be hoping to address and resolve.

They do have a positive coming in ahead of the match as legendary batter Steve Smith has joined the Aussie squad in Colombo. He was spotted batting at the nets and he could possibly feature against Sri Lanka, who need another win to virtually qualify for the Super 8s.

The co-hosts are currently unbeaten after 2 games, winning both of their ties against Ireland (20 runs) and Oman (105 runs).

As for Australia, both of their remaining Group D matches are must win for securing Super 8 qualification.

Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head

Total matches - 16

Australia wins: 16

Sri Lanka wins: 10

Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Live?

This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Published At:
