Newcastle United 1-3 Man City, FA Cup: MCFC Seal Progress At NUFC's Expense
It’s Manchester City vs. Arsenal in the English League Cup final. The current top two in the Premier League will go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium next month after City beat Newcastle 3-1 on Wednesday to complete a 5-1 win on aggregate in the semifinals. Both City and Arsenal are still in contention for a clean sweep of trophies this season. The League Cup is the chance to lift the first piece of major silverware this term and to potentially inflict a psychological blow in the race for the title.
