Newcastle United 1-3 Man City, FA Cup: MCFC Seal Progress At NUFC's Expense

It’s Manchester City vs. Arsenal in the English League Cup final. The current top two in the Premier League will go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium next month after City beat Newcastle 3-1 on Wednesday to complete a 5-1 win on aggregate in the semifinals. Both City and Arsenal are still in contention for a clean sweep of trophies this season. The League Cup is the chance to lift the first piece of major silverware this term and to potentially inflict a psychological blow in the race for the title.

Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup soccer-Joe Willock
Newcastle's Joe Willock sits dejected after the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Newcastle and Manchester City in Newcastle, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup soccer-Eddie Howe
Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe walks off the pitch after the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Newcastle and Manchester City in Newcastle, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup soccer-Nick Woltemade
Newcastle's Nick Woltemade, left, and Manchester City's Nico Gonzalez jump for the ball during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Newcastle and Manchester City in Newcastle, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup soccer-Omar Marmoush
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Newcastle and Manchester City in Newcastle, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup soccer-Joelinton
Newcastle's Joelinton gets ready to come on during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Newcastle and Manchester City in Newcastle, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup soccer-Savinho
Manchester City's Savinho celebrate after a goal during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Newcastle and Manchester City in Newcastle, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup soccer-Tijjani Reijnders
Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders celebrate after a goal during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Newcastle and Manchester City in Newcastle, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup soccer-Matheus Nunes
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes and Newcastle's Nick Woltemade fight for the ball during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Newcastle and Manchester City in Newcastle, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup soccer-Omar Marmoush
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, left, and Newcastle's Lewis Hall run for the ball during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Newcastle and Manchester City in Newcastle, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Newcastle vs Manchester City FA Cup soccer-Nathan Ake
Manchester City's Nathan Ake, left, and Newcastle's Anthony Elanga fight for the ball during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Newcastle and Manchester City in Newcastle, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
