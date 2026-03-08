Wrexham 2-4 Chelsea, FA Cup: Blues Clinch Victory In Extra-Time
Against the world champion, Wrexham came agonizingly close to another spectacular plot twist. Substitute Lewis Brunt was a matter of inches offside when he headed in what looked like an equalizing goal in a thrilling FA Cup fifth round clash against Premier League giant Chelsea on Saturday. Wrexham - in front of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac - led twice at the Racecourse Ground and, even down to 10 men in extra time, pushed Chelsea right down to the wire before eventually losing 4-2. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro in extra time ultimately proved the difference between Club World Cup champion Chelsea and a Wrexham team that was playing non-league soccer just three years ago.
