Wrexham 2-4 Chelsea, FA Cup: Blues Clinch Victory In Extra-Time

Against the world champion, Wrexham came agonizingly close to another spectacular plot twist. Substitute Lewis Brunt was a matter of inches offside when he headed in what looked like an equalizing goal in a thrilling FA Cup fifth round clash against Premier League giant Chelsea on Saturday. Wrexham - in front of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac - led twice at the Racecourse Ground and, even down to 10 men in extra time, pushed Chelsea right down to the wire before eventually losing 4-2. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro in extra time ultimately proved the difference between Club World Cup champion Chelsea and a Wrexham team that was playing non-league soccer just three years ago.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wrexham vs Chelsea Britain FA Cup soccer-
Chelsea players walk off the pitch after the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Wrexham and Chelsea in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
1/9
Wrexham vs Chelsea Britain FA Cup soccer-Liam Rosenior
Chelsea's head coach Liam Rosenior walks off the pitch after the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Wrexham and Chelsea in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Wrexham vs Chelsea Britain FA Cup soccer-Lewis Brunt
Wrexham's Lewis Brunt celebrates a a goal that wa disallowed later during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Wrexham and Chelsea in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Wrexham vs Chelsea Britain FA Cup soccer-Nathan Broadhead
Wrexham's Nathan Broadhead, front, and Chelsea's Dario Essugo fight for the ball during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Wrexham and Chelsea in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Wrexham vs Chelsea Britain FA Cup soccer-
Chelsea players celebrate after a goal during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Wrexham and Chelsea in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Wrexham vs Chelsea Britain FA Cup soccer-Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho scores during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Wrexham and Chelsea in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Wrexham vs Chelsea Britain FA Cup soccer-
Chelsea players huddle before the extra time during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Wrexham and Chelsea in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Wrexham vs Chelsea Britain FA Cup soccer-George Dobson
Wrexham's George Dobson receives a red card during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Wrexham and Chelsea in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Wrexham vs Chelsea Britain FA Cup soccer-Callum Doyle
Wrexham's Callum Doyle celebrates after scoring during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Wrexham and Chelsea in Wrexham, Wales | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Wrexham vs Chelsea Britain FA Cup soccer-Josh Acheampong
Chelsea's Josh Acheampong, left, and Wrexham's Zak Vyner fight for the ball during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Wrexham and Chelsea in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Final Live Blog, T20 World Cup 2026: Allen Shares His Game Plan Against Bumrah

  2. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  3. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

  5. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Records And Milestones To Watch Out For In Ahmedabad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. What Time Is Lakshya Sen's Final Match At All England Open 2026 Today? - Check Full Details

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai Highlights, All England Open: Indian Braves Injury, Wins Epic Battle To Enter Final

  5. Injured Lakshya Sen Grits His Way Past Victor Lai In 97-Minute Epic To Enter All England Open Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

  2. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  3. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  4. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  5. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  2. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

  3. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  4. Israel Says Modi Was Not Briefed on Iran Strikes

  5. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence