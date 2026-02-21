ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Teams Get Into The Groove While Australia Pack Their Bags

The Australians will now watch the remaining teams compete in what is going to be an entertaining Super 8 stages before the semi-finals next month

Outlook Sports Desk
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Teams Get Into The Groove While Australia Pack Their Bags
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates his century during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary
  • Australia exit the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after beating Oman in Group stage concluder

  • All the 8 teams begin their preparation for the second Group stage round

  • Pakistan and New Zealand to feature in opening Super 8 fixture

Australia concluded their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a ruthless beating of Oman by 9 wickets at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. Mitchell Marsh led the charge as the Aussies also matched the record of the fastest chase of a 100+ total in just 9.4 overs.

Despite showcasing perhaps their best performance in the tournament, the Aussies had to pack their bags earlier after losing back-to-back matches against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in their first three Group B matches.

The Australians will now watch the remaining teams compete in what is going to be an entertaining Super 8 stages before the semi-finals next month.

Group winners India (A), Zimbabwe (B), West Indies (C) and South Africa (D) have been drawn together in Pool A and they are also the only 4 unbeaten teams in the tournament.

Second best teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand will play from Pool B.

New Zealand and Pakistan, two nations who have played a lot of bilateral cricket of late, will feature in the opening Super 8 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

PositionTeamMatches PlayedWonLostPoints
1India4408
2Pakistan4316
3USA4224
4Netherlands4132
5Namibia4040

Group A: India dominated with a flawless 4-0 record, while Pakistan secured the second spot after a massive 102-run victory over Namibia.

PositionTeamMatchesWinLossPoints
1Zimbabwe4307
2Sri Lanka4316
3Australia4224
4Ireland4123
5Oman4040

Group B: Zimbabwe pulled off the tournament's biggest upset by knocking out Australia and finishing top of the table after a washout against Ireland and a win over Sri Lanka.

PositionTeamMatchesWinLossPoints
1West Indies4408
2England4316
3Scotland4132
4Italy4132
5Nepal4132

Group C: The West Indies remained undefeated to finish first, comfortably progressing alongside 2022 champions England.

PositionTeamMatchesWinLossPoints
1South Africa4408
2New Zealand4316
3Afghanistan4224
4UAE4132
5Canada4040

Group D: South Africa sailed through as group winners with three straight wins, joined by New Zealand who secured their spot after a dominant 8-wicket win over Canada.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: All Eyes On India

India enters the Super 8s with massive momentum, having navigated Group A undefeated behind the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav and a firing bowling unit.

While the nation’s focus remains locked on securing a 3rd World T20 title, the cricketing calendar will get much more intense after the conclusion of the 2026 edition.

Almost immediately following the March 8 final, the world's elite stars will return to India for the Indian Premier League 2026, scheduled to start from March 26.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

