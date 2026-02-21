ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Teams Get Into The Groove While Australia Pack Their Bags

Australia exit the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after beating Oman in Group stage concluder
All the 8 teams begin their preparation for the second Group stage round
Pakistan and New Zealand to feature in opening Super 8 fixture
Australia concluded their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a ruthless beating of Oman by 9 wickets at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. Mitchell Marsh led the charge as the Aussies also matched the record of the fastest chase of a 100+ total in just 9.4 overs.
Despite showcasing perhaps their best performance in the tournament, the Aussies had to pack their bags earlier after losing back-to-back matches against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in their first three Group B matches.
The Australians will now watch the remaining teams compete in what is going to be an entertaining Super 8 stages before the semi-finals next month.
Group winners India (A), Zimbabwe (B), West Indies (C) and South Africa (D) have been drawn together in Pool A and they are also the only 4 unbeaten teams in the tournament.
Second best teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand will play from Pool B.
New Zealand and Pakistan, two nations who have played a lot of bilateral cricket of late, will feature in the opening Super 8 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
|Position
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1
|India
|4
|4
|0
|8
|2
|Pakistan
|4
|3
|1
|6
|3
|USA
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Netherlands
|4
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Namibia
|4
|0
|4
|0
Group A: India dominated with a flawless 4-0 record, while Pakistan secured the second spot after a massive 102-run victory over Namibia.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Points
|1
|Zimbabwe
|4
|3
|0
|7
|2
|Sri Lanka
|4
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Australia
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Ireland
|4
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Oman
|4
|0
|4
|0
Group B: Zimbabwe pulled off the tournament's biggest upset by knocking out Australia and finishing top of the table after a washout against Ireland and a win over Sri Lanka.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Points
|1
|West Indies
|4
|4
|0
|8
|2
|England
|4
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Scotland
|4
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Italy
|4
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Nepal
|4
|1
|3
|2
Group C: The West Indies remained undefeated to finish first, comfortably progressing alongside 2022 champions England.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Points
|1
|South Africa
|4
|4
|0
|8
|2
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Afghanistan
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|UAE
|4
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Canada
|4
|0
|4
|0
Group D: South Africa sailed through as group winners with three straight wins, joined by New Zealand who secured their spot after a dominant 8-wicket win over Canada.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: All Eyes On India
India enters the Super 8s with massive momentum, having navigated Group A undefeated behind the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav and a firing bowling unit.
While the nation’s focus remains locked on securing a 3rd World T20 title, the cricketing calendar will get much more intense after the conclusion of the 2026 edition.
Almost immediately following the March 8 final, the world's elite stars will return to India for the Indian Premier League 2026, scheduled to start from March 26.