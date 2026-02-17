How Can Australia Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight? Check Group B Scenario

After a loss against Sri Lanka in Group B clash, Australia are in a tough spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Check their qualification scenario for Super Eight

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
australia icc t20 world cup 2026 super eight qualification scenarios group b
Australia cricketer Marcus Stoinis departing after dismissal against Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash. AP Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia are on the verge of elimination from ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • They have lost two matches out of three played

  • Check their Super Eight qualification scenario

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group stage games are nearing the end. Some teams have already completed their four matches in the group stages, while some are yet to play their third round of games. Five teams have already qualified for the Super Eight. West Indies, South Africa, India, England and Sri Lanka are the teams who have made it to the top eight.

Similarly, five teams are already knocked out of the race for the Super Eight. Three are from Group C itself as the group has now been decided. The other two are Oman and Namibia. Group B containing Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Australia, Ireland and Oman are still open given three teams are still in race to qualify for the second spot.

Australia have had a poor campaign so far. They have lost two out of the three matches they have played and are struggling at the third position in the group. Zimbabwe handed them a shock loss after Australia won their opener against Ireland. While they hoped to defeat Sri Lanka, the co-hosts secured their qualification by defeating Australia comfortably. Zimbabwe is yet to face Ireland and Sri Lanka and that puts Australia on the brink of elimination.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group B Standings

TeamsPlayedWonLossNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
Sri Lanka (Q)330062.462
Zimbabwe220041.984
Australia312020.414
Ireland312020.15
Oman €30300-4.546

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How Can Australia Qualify?

Australia are currently in a very tough spot. Their fate is not in their hands. Zimbabwe have won two out of two matches so far and they are all set to clash against Ireland next. If Zimbabwe wins, Australia will be knocked out from the race to the Super Eights. Only a defeat for Zimbabwe, can keep Australia alive.

They will need to defeat Oman by a huge net run rate and hope Zimbabwe loses against Sri Lanka by a big margin as well. Only in that case, Australia can qualify. Zimbabwe are strong favourites to qualify as the second team from Group B.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group B Schedule

Zimbabwe vs Ireland, February 17

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, February 19

Australia vs Oman, February 20

Published At:
