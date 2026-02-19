Why Are All Toppers In Same Super Eights Group? ICC's T20 World Cup Pre-Seeding Funda Explained

India, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa unbeaten yet in same Super Eights group
ICC had allotted pre-decided seedings to top eight sides as per T20I rankings
Social media users and fans have called out imbalance in second round draw
The four unbeaten, group-topping teams in the opening stage — India (Group A), Zimbabwe (B), West Indies (C) and South Africa (D) — are all slotted in the same Super Eights group, while the runners-ups (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand) are all together in the other one. What explains this unusual draw at ICC T20 World Cup 2026's second round?
The answer lies in a two-word clause: pre-seeding. Even before the tournament began, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had allotted pre-decided seedings to the top eight sides as per their T20I rankings.
India got X1 and England Y1, Australia X2 and New Zealand Y2, West Indies X3 and Pakistan Y3, and South Africa X4 and Sri Lanka Y4. The rationale given for this move was logistics planning, since the tournament is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. What the ICC had not bargained for, perhaps, was Australia getting knocked out in the first phase and Zimbabwe finishing as Group B leaders.
The apparent status quo bias precluded the stunning upset orchestrated by the Chevrons, as a depleted Australian side was on its way back home even before it played its last group-stage match against Oman on Friday (February 20). What we have, thus is the top four teams colliding in the Super Eights, and two of them mandatorily being eliminated from the semi-finals race.
At the same time, despite finishing with fewer points, the other Super Eights group's members will avoid the better league-phase performers and enjoy a relatively easier pathway to the last-four stage, on paper. Many social media users and fans have expectedly called out this imbalance.
The Super Eights stage commences on February 21, with Pakistan facing New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super Eights Schedule, Fixtures
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Feb 21, 7pm in Colombo
Sri Lanka vs England: Feb 22, 3pm in Pallekele
India vs South Africa: Feb 22, 7pm in Ahmedabad
Zimbabwe vs West Indies: Feb 23, 7pm in Mumbai
England vs Pakistan: Feb 24, 7pm in Pallekele
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Feb 25, 7pm in Colombo
West Indies vs South Africa: Feb 26, 3pm in Ahmedabad
India vs Zimbabwe: Feb 26, 7pm in Chennai
England vs New Zealand: Feb 27, 7pm in Colombo
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Feb 28, 7pm in Pallekele
Zimbabwe vs South Africa: March 1, 3pm in Delhi
India vs West Indies: March 1, 7pm in Kolkata
What is pre-seeding at ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The International Cricket Council had allotted pre-decided seedings to the top eight sides at the T20 World Cup 2026, as per its T20I rankings.
Why is pre-seeding in the news?
The fact that all four unbeaten teams after the first round of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 have ended up in the same Super Eights group, has led to pre-seeding making the news.
Who were the pre-seeded teams?
India (X1), England (Y1), Australia (X2), New Zealand (Y2), West Indies (X3), Pakistan (Y3), South Africa (X4) and Sri Lanka (Y4) were the eight pre-seeded teams.